UAF sign

The sign at the main entrance to the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. News-Miner file photo

 Caitlin Miller/News-Miner

The University of Alaska Fairbanks will host an emergency response exercise on Wednesday in the Akasofu Building, located on the west ridge of the Troth Yeddha’ Campus in Fairbanks.

The exercise, scheduled to start around noon, will allow police and fire departments to practice responding to a violent intruder situation. Multiple agencies will participate in the exercise. The university, in collaboration with the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s AlaskaEx program, has been planning the exercise for about six months.