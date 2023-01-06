Morning Lights

An array of lights add color and depth to the skyline as seen from the UAF West Ridge pullout Thursday morning, December 14, 2017. The University of Alaska is poised to gain a large swath of new land thanks to a provision in the recently-passed $1.7 trillion omnibus bill.

The University of Alaska will gain a large swath of new land thanks to a provision in the recently-passed $1.7 trillion omnibus bill.

The clause, located on page 2,819 of the massive 4,100 page spending bill, will allocate 360,000 acres of land to the UA system within four years.

