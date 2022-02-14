Gov. Mike Dunleavy is proposing a $276.8 million operating budget for the University of Alaska in fiscal 2023, which is about $11 million less than the original spending request from the Board of Regents.
University of Alaska interim President Pat Pitney told a House Finance subcommittee that the university system is now requesting lawmakers consider a $280 million operating budget for fiscal 2023, which is slightly more than the governor’s proposal.
The university’s proposed $280 million spending plan would be $8 million higher than the fiscal 2022 budget, representing a 3% increase next fiscal year.
The governor’s budget proposal now calls for a 1.5% increase over fiscal 2022.
Pitney said the 3% increase would enable the University of Alaska to reach financial stability and to get on a predictable path.
A House finance subcommittee heard a presentation from Pitney on the University of Alaska budget as well as plans for increasing enrollment and supporting programs for workforce development.
The University of Alaska has had a reduction of $72 million in unrestricted general funds since fiscal 2019. “The pressure to do things differently is not going away,” Pitney said.
UA has undergone several years of budget cuts, which has led to a reduction in programs at universities in Fairbanks, Anchorage and the Southeast.
“We do anticipate challenges in enrollment as we build back from the reductions and from Covid-19,” she said.
For fiscal 2023, the University of Alaska’s budget includes modest salary increases as well as higher costs for property insurance and IT security, among other areas, for a total of $11.1 million.
A 2% proposed salary increase is for the non-bargaining unit or employees with a contract in place. In the last five years, there has been one 1% increase, Pitney said.
Union contracts expiring in fiscal 2022 are not part of the fiscal 2023 budget. A special funding request would be submitted to the Legislature after a collective bargaining agreement is approved.
Critical minerals and drone technology
Pitney highlighted $36.1 million in economic development projects that the university is working on to build or expand industries and improve the Alaska economy.
They include programs in drone technology, critical minerals, heavy oil recovery, mariculture, health care and alternative energy.
In the area of health care, which is a focus of the governor, the University of Alaska Anchorage received initial funding to hire and retain faculty to educate students for high-demand jobs in Alaska that range from certified nursing aides to pharmacy technicians.
While the funding to establish the health care education is through Covid relief assistance, Pitney noted that the University of Alaska will need $3.75 million annually to run the programs.
The university system will continue to focus on broader areas that include boosting student enrollment, graduating students to join the Alaska workforce, leading in Arctic policy and research, and strengthening teacher education.
The university system continues to advance the Alaska Native Success Initiative and work to align diversity among students, staff and faculty as well as in programs to represent the diversity in the general population, Pitney said.