Campus tour

UAF photo/Marina Barbosa Santos

New North Star College students wait outside of the Usibelli Building to begin a campus tour during their orientation Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, on the University of Alaska Fairbanks Troth Yeddha’ Campus.

 UAF photo/Marina Barbosa Santos

Enrollment throughout the University of Alaska system, including University of Alaska Fairbanks, is up for the first time in five years.

The number of enrolled students at UAF increased 2.5% from last school year, UAF Spokesperson Marmian Grimes said. Total credit hours increased 5.9%. University enrollment system-wide is up 4.7%.

Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter