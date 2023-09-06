Enrollment throughout the University of Alaska system, including University of Alaska Fairbanks, is up for the first time in five years.
The number of enrolled students at UAF increased 2.5% from last school year, UAF Spokesperson Marmian Grimes said. Total credit hours increased 5.9%. University enrollment system-wide is up 4.7%.
Enrollment system-wide had been trending down since 2018, according to a UA report. Enrollment went from 26,641 in 2018 to 20,228 in 2022, a 24% decrease.
UAF Chancellor Dan White told the Alaska Beacon that state budget cuts were to blame for lower enrollment in recent years.
“It used to be that most Alaskans went to one of the universities in Alaska. When big budget cuts happened, there was a shift,” White said. “More than half are going out and it used to be more than half stayed in.”
The state cut $55 million from UA’s budget from 2019 to 2022. In June 2023, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed more than $13 million from the state budget for capital improvement projects at UAF.New student enrollment at UAF has increased for each of the last three years, Owen Guthrie UAF vice chancellor of student affairs and enrollment management, said.
Over the last five years, UAF has been focusing on strategic enrollment planning, which reallocates funds for programs aimed at increasing enrollment, Guthrie said.
“Students today want to have something that is meaningful to them,” he said. “We are focused on creating these really meaningful experiences.”
