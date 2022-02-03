If Pat Pitney is made permanent president of University of Alaska, she will assume the leadership of a diverse, sprawling system with 26,000 students and institutions in Fairbanks, Anchorage and Southeast.
A former Olympic Gold medalist in air rifle, Pitney has developed a reputation for a steady hand in producing results since taking over as interim UA president in 2020.
Pitney’s background includes a 20-year tenure at the university, where she also was a vice chancellor. She formerly directed the Alaska Office of Management and Budget.
Sheri Buretta, chair of the University of Alaska Board of Regents, announced Jan. 31 that the Board of Regents will consider a motion at its Feb. 24-25 regular meeting to appoint Interim President Pat Pitney as the 15th president of the University of Alaska, effective immediately.
Pitney’s mission would be to maintain budget stability, continue to build trust among stakeholders and advance administrative efficiencies, said Roberta Graham, UA spokesperson.
She also would continue numerous duties and roles she assumed as interim president since 2020. They include:
- Promoting Arctic research and development, and increasing the profile of fisheries and ocean sciences in southeast Alaska.
- Providing leadership in fund raising for the university, and collaborating with the UA Foundation, universities and donors.
- Advocating for the Alaska Performance Scholarships and for a medical school training program that places new doctors in Alaska.
- Encouraging diversity and inclusion. As interim president, she hired Pearl Brower to lead the Alaska Native Success Initiative. Pitney would continue to partner with Alaska Native and tribal organizations, the UA Foundation and other scholarship program leaders for Alaska Native students.
The Alaska economy also will be a focus for the next president. UA is key to producing graduates with the skills and education to grow businesses, the workforce and economy.
The president’s work on economic development includes collaborating with the Department of Labor. University leadership builds relations and partners with lawmakers, the governor and Alaska’s delegation in Congress.
Pitney’s program focus at University of Alaska has been on initiatives that contribute to the Alaska economy, including in the areas of critical minerals, mariculture and drone development.
As interim president, she launched the “Did You Know” series, which informs Alaskans about the university’s central role in economic development and highlights people who contribute to Alaska’s economy.