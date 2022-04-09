New York Times bestselling author Chanel Miller will discuss her memoir, "Know My Name," at 7 p.m. April 13 in Davis Concert Hall at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Miller’s victim impact statement went viral after Stanford student Brock Turner received a widely criticized six-month sentence in 2016 for sexually assaulting her. Her statement was read on the floor of Congress, inspired changes to California law and led to the recall of the presiding judge in the case. "Know My Name" tells the story of Miller’s trauma, transcendence and the healing power of words.
Miller will be interviewed by UAF student Laura Ekada, host of "The Urban Auntie Show" on KSUA. Tickets for the event are free and can be picked up at the UAF Wood Center front desk.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and a book signing will follow the event. This event is sponsored by the Nanook Diversity and Action Center.
Visit chanel-miller.com for more information about Miller and her memoir.