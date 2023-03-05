Soon-to-be brides should probably start thinking about that first dance after the wedding ceremony. Here’s the perfect solution.
Summer Sessions at the University of Alaska Fairbanks offers a short course called “First Dance” to make that first dance at the wedding memorable. Daniel Ponickly will teach a ballroom dance class for couples from 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 21 to April 27 at SRC Group Fitness Studio. Cost is $225 per couple.
The instructor will guide couples through the steps and techniques of simple and fun, lead-and-follow partner dancing. This is a skill that is perfect for a romantic and elegant first dance at a wedding. More information and registration is at uaf.edu/summer/shortcourses.
Here’s another spring offering, in conjunction with the UAF volleyball team. The team, along with Summer Sessions, will host a Spring Field Day Camp, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 13-17 for grades 3-8. The camp is designed to provide a wide range of field day game activities including, but not limited to: basketball, dodgeball, ultimate frisbee, kickball, capture the flag, soccer and more. This action-packed camp will be filled with fun and exciting activities supervised by UAF student athletes and coaches.
It is also time to register for Summer Sessions classes. There are 19 non-credit classes for adults, 28 different summer lectures, 12 summer concerts, and two international travel programs. There are 90 different summer day camps for children. The SMART Academy (Science Math Art Recreation Technology) provides statewide virtual courses and local in-person enrichment classes for the home school audience during the academic year.
Adults can sign up for Adult Bug Camp, Bicycle Maintenance and Repair, Advanced Bike Hacking, Bookmaking: the Expanding Gallery Box, Field/Landscape Photography, and fly fishing. Check out workshops on geocaching, mushroom identification, intro to weaving and modern embroidery.
Kids Summer Day Camps are both half- and full days and target different age groups. The topics cover everything from fantasy art to babysitting and CPR, circus arts, bugs ,and bicycle repair and maintenance. There are camps that cover cooking, drones, and even cursive writing. If sports is your thing, there are camps for basketball, golf, strength training, jump rope, running and volleyball.
Consider a three-week Shakespeare academy for grades 6-12.
Gardening, firefighting, knitting and fibers are topics. One camp offers ways to live off the grid. Students will learn how to design, build, insulate and wire a model home with working solar power.
Camps also include wood and bark carving, rifles, rock climbing, sculpting, and managing money.
The Fairbanks Tall Timbers Series features veteran newsman Robert Hannon interviewing stalwart members of the Fairbanks community. Beginning June 12, the interviews take place publicly every Monday at 7 p.m. at the BP Design Theatre (401 Usibelli Engineering Building). All the interviews are recorded and posted online after the live presentation.
This year’s legacy interviews include Mary F. Ehrlander, Barbara Lando, Bev Byington, Theresa Reed, Jim Barker, Terry Reichardt, Wendall Shiffler, Ron Inouye and Tom Buntzen.
Healthy Living will present a different program on a health topic every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the BP Design Theater (401 Usibelli Engineering Building). See the full schedule at www.uaf.edu/summer.
Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the same location, art experts will share their expertise. They include Da-ka-xeen Mehner, professor of Native Art; Jamie Smith, Adventures in Northern Cartooning; Somer Hahm, Far North Quilt Trail Project; Kes Woodward, Alaska Through the Eyes of Its Artists; Madara Mason, contemporary mixed media methods for beginners; Klara Maisch, Painting on Location in Alaska; Landscapes in the Context of Change; Scott Holladay, What is it About Art?; Charles Mason, Denali Through Collodion Photography; Jess Pena, Creative Community Building In and Through the Arts; Jim Brashear, Wood Burning Kilns and the Discovery of Glass.
The Folk School offers its signature summer immersion program for adults and families. The Week in the Woods will take place June 23-28. Participants can spend a week camping in the remote boreal forest, learning traditional hands-on crafts and exploring forest ecology.
Educators can receive two continuing education credits through UAF.
Every Thursday at 7 p.m., enjoy live music at UAF Georgeson Botanical Garden. Performers throughout the summer include Fireweed Fiddle; South Cushman Social Club, Fairbanks Community Jazz Band, Red Hackle Pipe Band, Emily Anderson, Cold Steel Drums, Dry Cabin String Band, Jameson Effect,
Kinky Slinky, Serevende, Headbolt Heaters and the ET Barnette String Band.
Summer Sessions offers two upcoming educational travel opportunities. Norway and Finland by Land and Sea is Oct. 1-14, 2023. The Netherlands Grand Tulip Tour is March 26 to April 6, 2024
All information and schedules available at www.uaf.ed/summer.