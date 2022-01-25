The Alaska Center for Energy and Power at the University of Alaska Fairbanks wants to use two North Pole neighborhoods as a testing ground to reduce heating costs and air pollution, according to Dominique Pride, assistant research professor at UAF.
“As we all know, it can get quite cold here and our energy bills are quite high, so I’m trying to figure out how to reduce our energy costs,” Pride said during a Jan. 18 presentation to the North Pole city council.
To achieve that, Pride said she has been exploring the use of electric thermal storage heating units in place of wood-burning stoves or heating fuel oil.
Alternate heating source
Wood, considered a low-cost heating fuel compared to fuel oil, serves as the largest source of the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s air pollution problems, Pride said. The borough consistently fails to fall within compliance with federal air quality standards.
“People typically supplement their oil supply with wood burning,” Wood said. “It’s so expensive to just heat your house with fuel oil, so this places a lot of households in a real difficult position, especially low-income households.”
Electric thermal storage heaters could provide that option, she said. A thermal storage unit uses an electric resistance heating element to heat ceramic bricks in an insulated box. Fans then blow air across the hot bricks into the home. Pride said the method won’t replace heating oil as the primary source.
“It’s like people supplementing their heat with wood,” Pride said.
The storage heaters are already used in some Western Alaska communities. Pride said the utilities in those communities also tend to sell excess energy generated by wind power at a discount.
Pride said the heaters use the equivalent of a third of a gallon of heating fuel. Units used Western Alaska are larger and use the equivalent to a full gallon.
Larger units, she said, weigh hundreds of pounds and need to be hardwired. The ones the center will use are more plug-and-play.
“They only use it when they have this excess wind resource,” Pride said.
Anecdotally, the thermal storage heaters help save up to 50% on heating fuel costs, Pride said.
Pride stressed that the region’s utility, Golden Valley Electrical Company, hasn’t signed on. Rather, it’s seen as a potential application down the road.
Three year study
The Alaska Center for Energy and Power wants to conduct a field study over three years. The center will collect data related to outdoor particulate matter, weather, use of the thermal storage heaters and fuel use.
“This data will help us to determine whether these thermal storage heaters are helping to mitigate [particulate] levels and figure out how they affect home heating costs,” Pride said.
The study area will include two neighborhoods outside North Pole city limits because they’re not connected to natural gas distribution lines.
Air quality sensors and weather stations will collect data in both neighborhoods. The center will conduct annual heating and transportation use surveys.
Pride said the center wants to recruit homeowners to install air quality sensors and install up to 20 weather stations. Annual surveys will gather information with residents who complete it receiving a $24 Amazon gift card.
They will install up to 50 thermal storage heaters in participating homes using both fuel and wood heating.
“There is also a big behavioral aspect to this because even though you have one in your home doesn’t mean you’ll use it,” Pride said.
Residents wouldn’t be asked to give up the use of wood as fuel during the study period. The center would subsidize energy costs associated with the heater costs to reduce total costs. Pride said given the current cost of electricity, it doesn’t make sense to rely solely on electrical heaters.
Participating homes can either keep the heaters at the end of the study or have them removed at no cost. Removed units would be donated to Western Alaska communities.
Pride stressed participants’ names and data will remain private.
“We aren’t trying to take away wood stoves or report anyone to the EPA,” Pride said.
Pride said the university still needs to secure land use permits to install sensors, but the university hopes to secure enough participants by the summer.
People interested in participating or to see if they qualify can visit acep.uaf.edu/etsh or contact Pride at djpride@alaska.edu or 907-888-2613.