The University of Alaska Fairbanks

Caitlin Miller/News-Miner

The sign at the main entrance to the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus.

 Caitlin Miller/News-Miner

University of Alaska Fairbanks students are kicking off the academic year with new student orientation.

Hundreds of students filled Davis Concert Hall Wednesday morning as they were welcomed to the Nanook Nation.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.