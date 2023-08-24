University of Alaska Fairbanks students are kicking off the academic year with new student orientation.
Hundreds of students filled Davis Concert Hall Wednesday morning as they were welcomed to the Nanook Nation.
Dr. Anupma Prakash, provost and executive vice chancellor, welcomed students and said that each of them has a unique journey, whether they are international students or from the Lower 48 or Fairbanks.
Prakash said that UAF prides itself on building a sense of belonging. “It’s a big deal that you are here,” she said.
“This is a community where people care,” she said. “People look out for each other.”
She said that “discomfort is the sign of growth” and that they may experience many feelings as they start college.
Prakash encouraged students to have an open mind and take a leap of faith. She told students to engage in research, reach out for help when they need it, build their networks, and join a student club.
Students watched a video of the milestones in the 106 years of UAF history.
Dr. Amy Cooper, assistant professor of accounting and accounting program director, told students that her biggest piece of advice is to get involved and get engaged with the UAF community. She encouraged them to go to class, read, talk to their professors, and get involved on campus and in Fairbanks.
Wetherleigh Griffin, a senior linguistics major, spoke of her struggles and successes at UAF. She talked about the mental health struggles and insecurities she’s faced, and the research combining video games and second-language learning that she is excited to complete this academic year.
She encouraged students to set a consistent schedule, especially to provide some normalcy in the dark days of winter.
“It’s important to remember why you’re here,” Griffin said. “You’re a student first.”
