A partnership between NASA and the University of Alaska’s Fairbanks Alaska Satellite Facility has been extended through 2028 under a new $70 million contract, according to a UAF news release.

The new contract ensures the UAF facility will continue operate NASA’s Distributed Active Archive Center for synthetic aperture radar (or SAR), or satellite sensors that produce and record energy after interacting with the Earth.

