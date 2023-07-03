A partnership between NASA and the University of Alaska’s Fairbanks Alaska Satellite Facility has been extended through 2028 under a new $70 million contract, according to a UAF news release.
The new contract ensures the UAF facility will continue operate NASA’s Distributed Active Archive Center for synthetic aperture radar (or SAR), or satellite sensors that produce and record energy after interacting with the Earth.
NASA uses such data to produce imagery.
The federal space agency stated the Alaska Satellite Facility “will communicate regularly with Earth research science and instrument teams … on data formats, strategic data services, data interoperability, data usability, and data capabilities.”
The new contract allows the facility to enhance the data collection, analysis and distribution to better understand Earth’s systems and “improve disaster response capabilities.”
According to UAF, SAR data use has exploded over the last decade after the European Space Agency launched its Sentinel satellite and allowed free access to the data.
Wade Albright, the UAF facility’s director, said the continued long-standing relationship with NASA “provides an uninterrupted opportunity to revolutionize NASA’s Earth observation capabilities with synthetic aperture radar data.”
“The contract represents a significant and ongoing step toward technology application and data management strategies, empowering scientists worldwide with comprehensive and accurate data,” Albright said in a statement.
The Alaska Satellite Facility’s employment doubled over the last five years to almost 100 people thanks NASA contracts and other federal and private entities.
On top of the new contract, the facility intends to increase the data it archives and distributes as NASA and the Indian Space Research Organization launch a new satellite, according to UAF.
The satellite will help map the Earth’s changing ecosystems, surfaces, rises in sea level and other climate change factors.
