The Midnight Sun Run will begin at the University of Alaska Fairbanks at 10 p.m. Saturday. The UAF Police Department will close parts of campus to vehicle access before the race.
The Patty Center parking lot, where the race is being staged, will close at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Nenana parking lot, located across Tanana Loop from the Patty Center lot, will close at 7 p.m.
Several roads on campus also will be closed to traffic. Tanana Drive will be closed to Alumni Drive starting at 7 p.m. Thompson Drive to the roundabout will close starting between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., depending on traffic and safety needs. Geist Road and Thompson Drive will close at the start of the race. Alumni Drive will remain open, but traffic will be rerouted at the intersection at South Chandalar Drive from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. to bypass the course.
A campus map is available at www.uaf.edu/campusmap.