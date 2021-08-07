University of Alaska President Pat Pitney got her vaccine. So did UA Fairbanks Chancellor Dan White.
While there will be no coronavirus shot mandates for UAF students and employees at the start of the fall semester, university leaders are setting an example and encouraging the campus community to follow.
UAF residence halls open Aug. 18 for the 2021-22 academic year, with classes starting Aug. 23.
White said that students are eager to return to in-person learning. He emphasized that multiple steps have been taken to protect the campus community from Covid-19.
“Students have missed and needed that classroom experience,” White said in a press conference.
The university will still have a full slate of online programs. “I expect there will be continued and growing interest in our online programs,” White said.
Students delayed enrolling
Monthly enrollment numbers for the new academic year suggest that many students delayed registering to be sure that classroom learning would fully return. “Students were waiting to see what would happen with the pandemic,” White said.
The number of freshmen entering UAF is projected to be higher for the upcoming academic year over last year. Overall enrollment is slightly off from this time last year, but the numbers are likely to change. Late registration ends Friday, Sept. 3.
UAF has implemented several Covid-related protocols and is communicating health policies to stakeholders.
A campus-wide masking mandate is renewed, based on recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. It applies at all university properties and buildings, except for dormitory rooms and private offices.
There also is a voluntary online vaccine registry. Students and employees are encouraged to report their vaccination status through a web portal, so UAF can better plan for community health services, including vaccine clinics and testing services.
Students in residence halls have the opportunity to request a vaccinated roommate or single-room occupancy for the upcoming school year.
“We have more students seeking residence this year than last year,” White said. The number of UAF students in residence halls dropped after the Covid outbreak.
There were 722 students registered to live in the UAF residence halls, as of Thursday, Aug. 5. At this time last year, there were 625 students.
Vaccine clinics, testing services
A half-dozen pop-up vaccine clinics are planned at UAF this fall, with sites and dates to be determined. UAF students can go to the campus health center and get a vaccine without waiting for the pop-up clinic.
In an Aug. 3 letter to the campus community, White wrote that “over 400 employees and students have attested to their vaccination status. Knowing UAF vaccination rates will be helpful to our planning and management of campus operations in the coming semester.”
Since White sent out the letter, the number of individuals self-reporting their vaccine status climbed to 842, as of Thursday, Aug. 5.
White said that on UA's Bethel campus, vaccines will be required for students in the residence hall “due to extremely limited healthcare facilities in Bethel and the communities they serve.”
“We are also evaluating the need for a Covid-19 vaccine requirement in other units, including but not limited to our collegiate athletics program,” White said in the letter.