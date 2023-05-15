8th annual Really Free Market

People wait for the eighth annual 2017 Really Free Market to begin at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Lola Tilly Commons parking lot. Dorothy Chomicz/News-Miner

 Dorothy Chomicz/News-Miner

The University of Alaska Fairbanks is gearing up for the 13th annual Really Free Market recycling event, set to take place on Saturday, May 20. The event, hosted in the parking lot adjacent to the Lola Tilly Commons, aims to provide a platform for the Fairbanks community to donate items and find them new homes, all free of charge.

The market accepts a range of donated items, provided they are clean, safe and in usable condition. Past donations have included clothing, sporting goods, furniture, appliances, tools, gardening equipment, kitchen and bath items, tires, toys, and even toilets. The event encourages the community to contribute to sustainable practices by giving a second life to items that might otherwise go to waste.