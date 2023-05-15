The University of Alaska Fairbanks is gearing up for the 13th annual Really Free Market recycling event, set to take place on Saturday, May 20. The event, hosted in the parking lot adjacent to the Lola Tilly Commons, aims to provide a platform for the Fairbanks community to donate items and find them new homes, all free of charge.
The market accepts a range of donated items, provided they are clean, safe and in usable condition. Past donations have included clothing, sporting goods, furniture, appliances, tools, gardening equipment, kitchen and bath items, tires, toys, and even toilets. The event encourages the community to contribute to sustainable practices by giving a second life to items that might otherwise go to waste.
To facilitate the donation process, the market offers a convenient drive-up lane where volunteers will be available to assist with unloading donations from 8-10 a.m. However, organizers say more volunteers are needed to help with set-up during those hours.
The market will only be open to shoppers from 10-11 a.m. The event strictly prohibits selling, bartering or swapping of items. Any unclaimed items after the market closes will be distributed to local organizations including Green Star of Interior Alaska, the Closet Connection, and the Literacy Council of Alaska.
The Really Free Market recycling event is a chance for the Fairbanks community to come together, support sustainability efforts, and find new homes for gently used items.
For more information about the event or volunteering, contact UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning at 907-474-7021 or send an email to summer@alaska.edu.