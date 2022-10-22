A $1.9 million federal grant will support University of Alaska Fairbanks programs that focus on Indigenous food and energy system development and sustainability at the institution’s five rural campuses.
The UAF College of Rural and Community Development’s project, “Place-Based Solutions for Alaska Native Food and Energy Sovereignty,” is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The institute has a competitive grant program for institutions serving Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian students.
The funding will support academic programs, including ethnobotany (Kuskokwim Campus), food security and sovereignty (Chukchi Campus), high-latitude range management (Northwest Campus), tribal governance and stewardship (Interior Alaska Campus) and sustainable energy (Bristol Bay Campus).
The USDA grant is double the amount previously awarded to UAF, in part because of the continued success of its programs in uplifting Alaska Native community practices to enhance food and energy systems, security and sovereignty through education.
For example, sustainable energy students created a prize-winning new design for rural Alaska housing construction at the 2022 National Renewable Energy Laboratory Solar Decathalon. A group of four Bristol Bay Campus students placed third in the New Housing Division for their innovative and sustainable rural Alaska housing design, the first-ever UAF team to place in the competition.