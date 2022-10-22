Alaska and food

Rodney McCord of Tyonek slices moose for a stew for a potluck at Community Covenant Church on Wednesday. Students and faculty in the rural human services program at the University of Alaska Fairbanks hosted the potluck as they transitioned from their Alaska Native principles and values course to their cross-cultural bridging skills course. 

A $1.9 million federal grant will support University of Alaska Fairbanks programs that focus on Indigenous food and energy system development and sustainability at the institution’s five rural campuses.

The UAF College of Rural and Community Development’s project, “Place-Based Solutions for Alaska Native Food and Energy Sovereignty,” is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The institute has a competitive grant program for institutions serving Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian students.