The Second Rock from the Sun may show signs that it's active — volcanically speaking, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Science.

Research by University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute professor Robert Herrick shows that Venus may be more actively volcanically than originally believed, based on studying images of the planet taken in the early 1990s.

