The Second Rock from the Sun may show signs that it's active — volcanically speaking, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Science.
Research by University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute professor Robert Herrick shows that Venus may be more actively volcanically than originally believed, based on studying images of the planet taken in the early 1990s.
Venus, Earth’s sister planet, differs in that it lacks plate tectonics despite both celestial bodies being similar size and mass. Earth’s surface plates are marked by locations of volcanic activity.
Herrick, in partnership with Scott Hensley from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL), found a nearly square mile volcanic vent that changed shape and grew over eight months in 1991. Herrick and Hensley presented information about the discovery at a news conference Wednesday during the 54th annual Lunar and Planetary Science Conference held in The Woodlands, Texas.
According to the pair’s research paper, such changes when seen on Earth are linked to volcanic activity, whether through eruptions or magma movement below the vent which causes a collapse and expansion.
Venus has more than 1,600 major volcanic formations, most thought long extinct, according to NASA. The planet has more known volcanoes than any other planet in the solar system.
The research focuses on Venus’ two largest volcanoes, Maat Mnos and Ozza, which Herrick said are comparable to Earth’s largest volcanoes.
The images used in Herrick’s research were taken by NASA’s Magellan space probe in the early 1990s. Comparing digital images, however, to find any lava flow took too much time and few researchers even looked for those signs.
“It is really only in the last decade or so that the Magellan data has been available at full resolution, mosaicked and easily manipulable by an investigator with a typical personal workstation,” Herrick said.
Images from the scans were so massive that only computers in the last decade could perform the task. Herrick said the first set of data was burned onto CDs, a new storage medium at the time.
“It was so much data that only a small percent was distributed at full resolution, and it took 15 seconds to load a small image,” Herrick said. “The software used now for this is different … but in comparison to Google Earth.”
Hensley said looking for the changes is still a manual task “so you needed that new technology to scroll through it.” No automated algorithmic data could be created to streamline the process.
Images studied over time show the vent shifted from a circular shape to a kidney-shaped area a square mile and a half in size. The vent walls became shorter and filled to the rim, speculating a lava lake formed.
NASA notes that while many solar system planets and moons have volcanoes, only Earth and Io, a Jupiter moon, are active. Venus is a young planetary body, like Earth, but there has been no proof of active-day volcanic activity on its surface.
“The estimates of how often eruptions might occur on Venus have been speculative, ranging from several large eruptions per year to one such eruption every several or even tens of years,” Herrick said.
A lack of information on Venus’ surface and volcanic activity strongly contrasts with what’s known about Io, itself a very active planetary body.
“Io is so active that multiple ongoing eruptions have been imaged every time we've observed it,” Herrick said.
Herrick cautioned that extrapolating from one data set can be dangerous, but catching an eruption over eight months “means they could erupt on a regular basis.”
Herrick said the definition of “volcanically active” can be broad.
“Volcanically active means it could be months or years or 5,000 years before the next eruption,” Herrick said. Mars, for example, has active lava flows but no eruption for 45 years. You can poll scientists and they would say tens of thousands of years before another eruption happens.”
Hensley said he was cautiously optimistic but said he and Herrick took their time in their research because the trajectory was different over the eight month period.
“We wanted to be cautious,” Hensley said.
Hensley added, however, that consistent studies and modeling helped cement their optimism.
Lori Glaze, director of NASA's Planetary Science Division, said two new missions, set to launch in 2032 and 2034, will expand on Magellan's relatively limited technology.
Veritas, set to launch in 2032, would provide imagery over 25% of the planet's surface. It will also employ more sophisticated imaging equipment, including radar. EnVision, launching in 2035, will take imagery of 30% of the surface.
The Magellan data has to date been considered the latest high-resolution data scientists have in understanding Venus' surface.
"The science community is going to have new data of how Venus formed and changed over time," Glaze said.
About 4% of the planet has been imaged twice. Herrick said he's looked at just over 1% of the data.
“There are several Hawaii-size volcanoes I did not get a chance to look at,” Herrick said. "It's by no means a sure thing that these types of volcanoes are the only ones that are active.”
Glaze added there's still plenty of data that could be combed through for Venus from Magellan and older surveys.