Most offices at the University of Alaska Fairbanks will close for the winter break from Dec. 23, 2022, to Jan. 2, 2023. Some offices will also close or have reduced hours Dec. 19-22 and Jan. 3-6.
Some public venues will be open during parts of the break. The University of Alaska Museum of the North will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1 but will otherwise have normal winter hours. UAF’s Student Recreation Center will close early at 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 and will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. UAF’s police and fire departments will be staffed throughout the break.