Fairbanks, AK (99707)

Today

Snow likely. Low near 5F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low near 5F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.