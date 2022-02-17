The University of Alaska Fairbanks will host a free public Covid-19 and flu drop-in vaccination clinic on campus Friday. The clinic is noon to 8 p.m. in the Patty Center on campus.
The clinic will offer first shots, second shots, boosters and pediatric Covid-19 vaccines. All three vaccines Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — will be available, while supplies last. Please bring your vaccination card if you are getting your second shot or a booster. Flu shots will also be available and can be given at the same time as Covid-19 vaccines.