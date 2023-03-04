Author, professor and journalist Leonard Cassuto will deliver two public lectures on Tuesday, March 7, at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The UAF Graduate School is hosting the lectures.
Cassuto co-authored “The New PhD: How to Build a Better Graduate Education” with Robert Weisbuch.
At 3 p.m. in Schaible Auditorium, Cassuto will speak on “Graduate School and Beyond: The Academy and Society.” At 7 p.m. in the Murie Building auditorium, he will address “A Cultural History of Toughness.”
Cassuto teaches American literature at Fordham University and writes a column for The Chronicle of Higher Education called “The Graduate Adviser.”
In their book, Cassuto and Weisbuch argue that graduate school should be “student-centered and career-diverse. Grad programs should prepare students for all of the jobs that they can get (not just professorships).”
Both lectures are free and open to the public.