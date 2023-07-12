Golden Days 2023

Haley Lehman/News-Mwiner

From left, Elora Swan, Devante Owens and Katie Yarrow celebrate Golden Days at the Chamber of Commerce business luncheon Tuesday.

 Haley Lehman/News-Mwiner

University of Alaska Fairbanks film archivist Angie Schmidt took Chamber of Commerce members and guests on a walk down memory lane Tuesday with a compilation of Golden Days films and videos.

“Fairbanks has been celebrating Golden Days since 1952 as a way to honor Fairbanks’ past and the discovery of gold that led to the founding of our fair city,” Schmidt said.

