University of Alaska Fairbanks film archivist Angie Schmidt took Chamber of Commerce members and guests on a walk down memory lane Tuesday with a compilation of Golden Days films and videos.
“Fairbanks has been celebrating Golden Days since 1952 as a way to honor Fairbanks’ past and the discovery of gold that led to the founding of our fair city,” Schmidt said.
She said that a number of Fairbanks landmarks and organizations have remained constant over the years. An example of that is the yearly honoring of Felix Pedro, who was born Felice Pedroni in 1858 in a small village in Italy. He discovered gold approximately 12 miles north of Fairbanks in July 1902. Golden Days celebrates the discovery of gold and the subsequent founding of Fairbanks.
Schmidt said the Italian government commissioned a bust of Felix Pedro in 1952 to mark the 50th anniversary of the discovery of gold in the Fairbanks area. The bust now resides at the Pioneer Museum.
Floats and military bands paraded down Second Avenue in 1955. Schmidt pointed out the Piggly Wiggly grocery store in the background of the parade. As the video showed residents walking across the Cushman Street bridge in their Golden Days garb, Schmidt said that the bridge across the Chena River was built in 1917 and replaced with concrete in 1959.
One float in the 1955 parade extolled opportunities in Alaska, including construction, fishing and gold digging. Another film clip showed Gold Dredge 8. Schmidt said that Gold Dredge 8 was operated by the Fairbanks Exploration Company from 1918 to 1959 and extracted millions of ounces of gold from the ground.
“As you can see, parade entries range from simple to quite elaborate,” Schmidt said.
Film clips from 1962 featured residents doing the twist. “Fairbanks kids were that hip,” Schmidt said.
Many films featured a 1925 Ford Model T, owned by George Clayton. As of 2005, the car had been in every Golden Days parade since 1952, and was the oldest and most long running entry in the parade, Schmidt said.
Schmidt said that according to an article published by CUNY, “North American society has a long tradition of celebrating their own history by officially reenacting it in the public arena.” She said that parades maintain cultural and historical heritage and are a way for groups to participate in the larger community.
A 1974 home video donated by the Comfort family featured politician Mike Gravel, the Youth Conservation Corps, Fairbanks Light Opera Theatre, Wien Alaska celebrating 50 years, and square dancers.
Videos from 1978 show a Star Wars-themed float, Sen. Ted Stevens and Rep. Don Young.
Clips from the 1980s show a Felix Pedro look-a-like, Mrs. Alaska, Sen. Frank Murkowski, Irene Sherman on a tricycle, llamas, the Nanook mascot, and a glimpse of the giant rubber duckie.
More recently, filmmaker Paolo Muran took videos of the 2018 Golden Days for his documentary, “Felix Pedro: If You could Only Imagine.”
The 2023 Golden Days grande parade starts at 10 a.m. at the Carlson Center on Saturday. The parade winds along the river on Second Avenue and First Avenue, turns on Barnette Street, turns down Second Avenue, and floats down Noble Street, before finishing at the Co-Op Market. The street fair will be downtown on First Avenue and Second Avenue between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The 76th annual Felix Pedro monument rededication is at 3 p.m. at mile post 16.6 on the Steese Highway on Sunday.
The Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska and residents will meet at Felix Pedro’s Discovery Claim to honor his place in history and hear Chuck Gray speak about downtown Fairbanks through the years.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.