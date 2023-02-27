The University of Alaska Fairbanks College of Engineering and Mines hosted its annual Engineering Open House on Saturday.
Families and prospective students explored the Usibelli Engineering Building and learned about electrical, mechanical, petroleum, mining, civil, geological and computer engineering through hands-on activities and demonstrations.
Kate Avery, the outreach officer for CEM, said their goal was to promote lifelong learning.
“Engineering makes our world run,” she said. Avery said opportunities like the open house lets students see how math and science mix together to make the world run.
“They also might have the realization that ‘I could do this too’,” Avery said.
One engineering student said the open house was, “an opportunity to help inspire young minds.” The educational and fun event was the 21st annual CEM open house.
Jordan Goodman, a senior civil engineering student, helped build the 57th annual ice arch. This event is a long-running, collaborative yearly tradition in which UAF engineering students show off their skills by designing and building an ice arch outside their building. Goodman said he and other students built the form of the arch out of wood, filled buckets with snow and water and poured the resulting slush into the forms. The forms were removed once the slurry had frozen as solid as concrete.
Joe Waggoner, a journeyman lineman at Golden Valley Electric Association, taught residents about power line and electrical safety with a model called “safety city.” “The number one culprit of downed power lines are trees,” Waggoner said. He explained what to look for and reasons to call GVEA. He said the demonstration was an eye-opener for kids to learn about electricity.
Sofia Hamilton, who wants to be a scientist, and Matthew Beaudreault, who wants to be an engineer, each won $1,500 scholarships sponsored by ConocoPhillips, GVEA and the Alaska 529 plan.