The University of Alaska Fairbanks Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration will fly higher thanks to a regulatory waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The program announced the waiver in a news release last week, noting the release will allow manufacturers to test and certify their unmanned aircraft in real-world applications, said ACUASI Director Cathy Cahill.
“The FAA is allowing the test site to test and evaluate larger drones under real-world conditions,” Cahill said in a statement. “This will allow us to support the development of a strong drone economy in Alaska and across the nation.”
The four-year waiver covers unmanned aircraft that weigh up to 300 pounds under a range of research and development operations.
The FAA’s current process for applicants wanting to test drones requires an extensive process to secure a special certificate and various regulation exemptions.
“[T]he FAA finds that these operations are consistent with aviation safety because they occur in defined remote locations, which have been evaluated by the Air Traffic Organization to minimize exposure to people and property,” the letter reads.
The waiver cuts the red tape, but ACUASI will be responsible for safety and assessment of its customers’ unmanned aircraft flight-worthiness.
Cahill had previously broken the news to the Alaska House Transportation Committee during an update earlier this month.
She told the committee at the hearing that it had taken two years for the waiver grant to be requested, with support from Gov. Mike Dunleavy, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan.
“This will allow us actually take aircraft through the ‘valley of death,’” Cahill said. “Right now you can do aeronautical research with us as the public aircraft operator at the test site, but as soon as the aircraft becomes component, the FAA and lawyers will say it’s no longer research.”
The waiver will allow ACUASI to help manufacturers build hours on aircraft and operate as a civil group rather than research.
The waiver also allows ACUASI to train people.
“Before, we could only train our own people on our large aircraft,” Cahill said. “We could not train other people on anything bigger than 55 pounds.”
She added that it’s huge because “the craft above 55 pounds are the ones you want to be using for firefighting and other things.”
The waiver also expands the program’s capabilities, including noise tests and public demonstrations.
“We now have a lot more flexibility,” Cahill said.
While other U.S. drone programs will likely receive similar waivers on a much shorter timeline now, Cahill noted it was the first test site to receive the waiver.
“Alaska leads the way yet again,” Cahill told the committee. “The lead dog gets tired, but the lead dog also gets the best view.”
ACUASI was selected as one of the first of seven unmanned aircraft test sites by the FAA at the end of 2013. The test sites were tasked with finding a safe and seamless way to introduce unmanned aircraft into the national air system.
Since then, it has achieved several milestones, partnerships and commitment to safety under what Cahill called a team of experienced pilots.
According to the the news release, ACUASI achieved a historic milestone in 2022 when one of its unmanned aircraft flew from Fairbanks International Airport in controlled airspace on a Sunday morning.
“We were able to take our Century, a 400-pound 13-foot wingspan, transponder and fly her in the pattern with other aircraft,” Cahill said. “We knew we made it when air traffic control said it was seamless.”
The drone program has a place at the Fairbanks International Airport and conducts operations in partnership in Canada and the Lower 48.
It recently inked a deal with the Nenana Airport to develop an emerging technologies site, something it will repeat with Valdez and Palmer. Nenana was selected because of its remote location and will conduct flight operations between Nenana and Fairbanks on a specific route.
“The FAA entrusted ACUASI with this waiver as a result of years of conducting safe public aircraft operations under similar regulatory conditions,” Cahill said in the news release. “This waiver now allows our civil customers to conduct testing and evaluation of aircraft beyond pure aeronautical research.