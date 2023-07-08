Merlin Grand Caravan

Courtesy Merlin

Merlin, in partnership with the UAF Alaska Center for UAS Integration and Events Cargo Air, completed 25 test flights between Fairbanks and five remote communities using experimental Cesna Grand Caravan plane piloted with an autonomous system in June.

 Courtesy Merlin

A fully autonomous plane completed more than 25 test flights over 60 hours to five rural Alaska communities in June from Fairbanks International Airport as part of an effort to one day deliver air cargo using unmanned drones or planes.

The test flight was done in partnership with aviation technology company Merlin, the University of Alaska Fairbanks Alaska Center for UAS Integration (ACUASI), and Events Cargo Air.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.