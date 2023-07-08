A fully autonomous plane completed more than 25 test flights over 60 hours to five rural Alaska communities in June from Fairbanks International Airport as part of an effort to one day deliver air cargo using unmanned drones or planes.
The test flight was done in partnership with aviation technology company Merlin, the University of Alaska Fairbanks Alaska Center for UAS Integration (ACUASI), and Events Cargo Air.
According to a joint news release, the flights reached Fort Yukon, Galena, Husila, Tanana and Prudhoe Bay using a crewed Cesna Grand Caravan aircraft that was outfitted with the Merlin Pilot.
The test flights were done to allow Merlin to gather data “in a real world environment with complex terrain and inclement weather ... that is essential to maturing Merlin’s in-flight capabilities as well as progressing autonomy for the aviation industry.”
ACUASI has been conducting research and scientific-based drone flights for 20 years in order to develop “search-and-avoid” technology that would allow unmanned aircraft to operate safely in the National Air Space.
“Operating in Alaska is a real challenge. I like to say we’re the final exam,” Cathy Cahill, ACUASI’s director, said in a statement. “If you can fly here you can fly anywhere as we deal with long distances, extreme climate variations, and limited communications coverage.”
Cahill said she liked Merlin’s approach to testing autonomous flight system, which was the reason she recommended it to the Federal Aviation Administration as one of the first systems to test.
“The fact that you are using real data to train the [artificial intelligence] and working with local partners are all things that means it has a far better chance of working than something where people haven’t done all the operations ... or background work to understand the routes and air traffic control pathways,” Cahill said.
Cahill told the News-Miner Friday that two people, a safety pilot and software engineer, were in the aircraft but the plane took off and landed on its own.
“It was flying itself but Merlin wanted to make sure nothing went wrong,” Cahill said. “Think of the safety pilot doing driver’s education training. The kid is the autonomous system that is doing the driving, but the driver ed instructor has the ability to take control.”
The test flights are part of a $1 million contract from the Federal Aviation Administration to demonstrate a highly automated flight control system in conjunction with a safety pilot.
Merlin CEO and co-founder Matthew George called the Merlin test flights a success.
“The data we’ve been able to gather from these flight trials is critical to the maturation of our in-flight technology, but also to our continued progression in certifying the Merlin Pilot,” George said in a statement. ““It’s exciting to know our technology can successfully reach remote locations in Alaska, proving an important application for autonomy; its ability to assist in dangerous missions.
The receipt of a new federal waiver in February will allow UAF’s drone program to launch into more practical applications. The special waiver allows unmanned aircraft to use Alaska’s airspace to test and certify their systems and devices. ACUASI oversees the waiver’s implementation and evaluates an operator’s unmanned aircraft and procedures.
ACUASI also plans to use its SeaHunter drone to conduct trial flights from Fairbanks to Nenana in August with the long-term goal of using the drone for cargo and medical supply deliveries to rural communities.
“We will be flying the SeaHunter from Fairbanks International to Nenana Municipal Airport and then hopefully turning her around back to Fairbanks,” Cahill said. “The first step is to show the FAA we can do it and then do enough that we become a routine operation.”
The SeaHunter is a twin-engine drone, weighs 299 pounds at maximum and has a 16-foot wingspan. It carries enough fuel to fly for 10 hours.
Cahill said a chase plane will follow the SeaHunter in compliance with FAA rules to keep the drone within visual line of sight.
“We are testing these methods to do long distance cargo deliver or for inspections of the trans-Alaska pipeline or powerlines,” Cahill said.
ACUASI will gather data that includes the Seahawk using detect-and-avoid technology to safely avoid manned-unmanned collisions.
“That is one of the holy grails that the FAA would want to see,” Cahill said.
Cahill said the SeaHunter can cover the entire length of the pipeline.
But the SeaHunter would need to have necessary command and control links and networks to ensure constant communications and that no collisions occur.
“There is always a human in the loop,” Cahill said. “The person may not be in direct control of the aircraft but they would be monitoring the system to make sure nothing goes wrong.”
She added ACUASI placed safety first above everything else.
“If it’s dangerous, we will not fly,” Cahill said.
But ACUASI’s main goal is to eventually establish itself as a place for freight cargo and public service roles.
“There are going to be times that traditional pilots won’t be able to fly into a remote airport and a drone could bring in whatever supplies were needed,” Cahill said. “We could do more deliveries to the communities to improve their ability to receive goods in a reliable fashion rather than have communities store up long-term like they do now.”
A few examples, she said, include delivering diapers and milk, something some bush cargo pilots can be reluctant to deliver. Diapers, she noted, are bulky and take up space, while milk can be heavy.
“Those items are not in the goldilocks zone so if we can help to get some of those necessities to remote areas, they’ll be in a better position,” Cahill said.
She added that there’s a possibility of local job creation to offload cargo if drones start delivering to remote communities.
Bush cargo pilots load and unload their cargo when delivering to communities.
“Without a pilot, communities would need to have someone in the community to unload the drone, so that could create new job opportunities,” Cahill said.
ACAUSI has also made great strides and partnerships with private, state and federal partners and keeping an eye on safety.
“Alaska is the perfect sandbox for testing the concept of unmanned aircraft and integration into the national air system,” Cahill said. “We have a large airspace with minimal ground hazards so our chances of causing damage on the ground in the case of a crash is minimal.”
Gov. Mike Dunleavy and the Alaska Legislature have provided support for the drone program in the last few years by providing additional funding, including $10 million in this fiscal year’s capital budget.
ACUASI is in the process of building a 4,800-square-foot hangar in Nenana for drone storage and cargo-related flight tests. ACUASI is eying setting up other test facilities in Valdez and Palmer to test beyond visual line of sight research.
The UAF drone program has already conducted other test runs and operations, such as using drone technology to conduct 3D mapping of the Aialik Glacier in the Kenai Fjords National Park.
In 2019, ACUASI used its SeaHawk drone to map the Inuvik–Tuktoyaktuk Highway, Canada’s first all-weather Arctic road, in partnership with Transport Canada.