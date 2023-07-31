The University of Alaska Fairbanks will host UAF Day at the Tanana Valley State Fair on Tuesday.
UAF employees, students, alumni and friends will receive $1 off admission by wearing UAF apparel or showing their PolarExpress card. The day will include UAF activities throughout the fairgrounds.
The University Fire Department’s fire truck, a hockey slap-shot net and the giant inflatable Nanook will be set up in Totem Square from noon to 7 p.m. Nook, UAF’s mascot, will make appearances throughout the day. At 6 p.m., the UAF Police Department’s K-9 Yogi and handler Jill Copeland will conduct an explosives-detection demonstration and meet-and-greet.
Inside the Borealis Pavilion, UAF will have several special exhibits and activities:
• Learn about plant identification and observational drawing.
• Talk to a weather expert from the Farthest North Chapter of the American Meteorological Society.
• Prepare for a wildfire near your home in virtual reality.
• Learn about unmanned aircraft and aerospace programs.
• Visit with the team from the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.
In addition to these special activities, UAF also will have booths in the Borealis Pavilion throughout the fair.
Visitors can try on a career and learn about 3-D printing with the UAF Community and Technical College and find more than 125 free UAF Cooperative Extension Service publications covering gardening, energy, food preparation and more. Cooperative Extension will host several 4-H activities on UAF Day, including a horse show and a market poultry and rabbit show.
A full schedule of events is available on the fair’s website.