Tanana Valley State Fair

Fair-goers partake of midway carnival rides on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Tanana Valley State Fair. 

 Alena Naiden/News-Miner

The University of Alaska Fairbanks will host UAF Day at the Tanana Valley State Fair on Tuesday.

UAF employees, students, alumni and friends will receive $1 off admission by wearing UAF apparel or showing their PolarExpress card. The day will include UAF activities throughout the fairgrounds.