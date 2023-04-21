Leaders from the University of Alaska Fairbanks and Fort Wainwright signed an agreement for UAF to provide environmental services to the military.
UAF Vice Chancellor for Research, Dr. Nettie La Belle-Hamer, and U.S. Army Garrison Alaska Fort Wainwright Commander, Col. Nate Surrey, signed the Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA) Wednesday, a news release stated.
The agreement will last 10 years and allows researchers to provide services within the 1.6 million acres of Army-managed training lands in Interior Alaska, Surrey said.
“I am very pleased that the Army recognizes UAF’s scientific and environmental expertise, especially in the circumpolar North,” La Belle-Hamer said. “This agreement provides additional opportunity for UAF employees, many of whom are UAF alumni, and students to apply that expertise across a myriad of environmental programs and disciplines.”
Services may range from surveys of threatened and endangered species, wetlands and archaeological sites, to natural resource management and water and air quality compliance.
Environmental Division Planning Branch Chief Matthew Sprau said, “UAF has the nation’s preeminent academic and practical field experts in the sub-arctic and arctic environment. It is the perfect fit for Garrison Alaska, and the IGSA allows us to work directly with UAF to gain the expertise where and when we need it.
“Well over half of our Environmental staff are graduates of UAF,” Sprau continued. “We’re excited to expand our existing relationship into a formal partnership that includes opportunities for access to professional capacity and for student development.”
According to a 2018 study by the U.S. Governmental Accountability Office, IGSAs save money, enhance mission effectiveness and readiness, reduce administrative time, and improve relationships with local communities. The UAF Office of Grants and Contracts Administration considers IGSAs a “win-win” partnership” between the Army and local government.