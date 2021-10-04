University of Alaska Fairbanks affiliate Mike Sfraga was appointed Friday, Sept. 24, as the new chairman of the U.S. Arctic Research Commission to provide insight and guidance when it comes to Arctic research and related policy.
Sfraga is an affiliate research faculty member at the International Arctic Research Center and is one of four new commissioners related to UAF. President Joe Biden also appointed UAF affiliates Jackie Richter-Menge, David Kennedy and Mark Myers, as well as Alaskans Elizabeth Ann Cravalho and Deborah Vo.
“The new members of the commission will lend great leadership and vision to Arctic science and policy,” UAF Chancellor Dan White said in a news release. The fact that four of the new commissioners have current or past affiliation with UAF gives us great pride.”
Sfraga, who will be a head of the agency, has a long history in Alaska. He spent over 30 years at the university serving in various roles, from vice chancellor to faculty member and from associate vice president to department chair. His work focused on policy, changing geography of the Arctic and the effects of a warming climate on the region.
“It’s an honor to be chosen by President Biden to run this very important organization,” Sfraga said. He added that he wants “to take those experiences, academic, and otherwise,” and apply them “to advance Arctic research for the United States, certainly for the state of Alaska and communities like Fairbanks, Nome, Anchorage, Bethel. The Arctic is a very big neighborhood, but it really is a small community.”
When Sfraga was starting on his UAF career, he worked for Ann Tremarello in the registrar’s office. She said even back then he was very talented, bright and energetic, with the ability to always come to the core of the problem.
“The bottom line was his love for the University of Alaska,” Tremarello said. “He really was devoted to the institution. He always had an interest in the Arctic.”
Science-based understanding of the Arctic provided by the commission will lead to better policies and better living standards, Sfraga said — “better access to water, better access to infrastructure” as well as an enhanced role in nation’s security and homeland security.
“Will talk a lot about infrastructure in all facets — whether that’s broadband connectivity or ports or roads, basic infrastructure in our villages,” Sfraga said. “We will talk a lot about the changing climate” as well as challenges and “opportunities related to our indigenous communities.”
Another affiliate research faculty member at UAF who will be on the commission is Richter-Menge who has worked to understand the effects of global warming on sea cover in the Arctic region and to improve forecasts of climate-related changes. Kennedy, who has served as chair of the commission since March, previously worked at the UAF Geophysical Institute, as well as NOAA, advancing policy advisor for the Arctic region. Myers, who will also be in the commission, served as UAF vice chancellor for research and has been engaged in resource management and policy research.
“These are commissioners who have links to the university,” Sfraga said. “You certainly understand the importance of the Arctic when you spend so many years at the university.”
Among commissioners not connected to UAF is Elizabeth Ann Cravalho, a vice president of lands for NANA Regional Corporation owned by the Iñupiaq people. Cravalho leads programs that focus on environmental protection and subsistence. Another commissioner is Deborah Vo, a lifelong Alaskan who worked with health care and community development, as well as advising to the U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski on rural issues.
The commissioners will outline objectives, strategies and issues “related to Arctic Research “that they believe the United States should focus its efforts on,” Sfraga said.
Outside of the commission, a Randy Kee who has ties to the University of Alaska was appointed last Friday as the new Department of Defense senior adviser to oversee the establishment of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies.
“The fact that so many of the leaders appointed to head Arctic-related offices or commissions have come from the university is phenomenal,” said Pat Pitney, university’s interim president, in a prepared statement. “Randy’s appointment, and those of Mike Sfraga to lead the U.S. Arctic Research Commission and Mark Meyers to serve as a commissioner, is a great testament to the university’s impact and bodes well for Alaska, for the university and for all of the pan-Arctic region.”