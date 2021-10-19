University of Alaska President Pat Pitney declined Monday to require the Covid-19 vaccine for employees and in-person students at the Fairbanks campus, but did not rule out the possibility of a system-wide mandate.
“It makes sense to hold implementation of any broad vaccination requirement until we have more clarity on the extent and scope of the anticipated federal vaccination requirements,” Pitney said in an open letter to the UA community.
Pitney, along with UAF Chancellor Dan White, has expressed support for vaccinations and other Covid health protocols for the UA campus community.
“While I wholeheartedly believe that vaccination is our best line of defense against Covid-19, and encourage all students and employees to get vaccinated, other considerations led me to this decision,” Pitney said in the open letter.
“Chief among those is the increased potential for a federal vaccination requirement in the near future,” she said.
Student athletes and students living in UAF dorms already are required to get vaccinated. Vaccination rates at UA vary by location, with UA Southeast at 80% and UAF at 50%.
Requirements ‘coming down the path’
White said he had initiated the request for the UAF mandate after hearing from groups representing faculty, staff and students. “All three requested the requirement for Fairbanks employees and in-person students,” he said.
“I asked that President Pitney consider a vaccine requirement,” he said. “She is not going in that direction at the moment but looking at federal requirements coming down the path.”
UAF already participates in a voluntary online vaccine registry, where about 1,000 employees and 900 students have registered as vaccinated, White said.
University leadership is awaiting more information on the extent and scope of anticipated federal vaccine requirements, including from the Department of Education and OSHA, which is tasked with protecting worker safety.
“I want everyone at the university to understand that although we are not ready at this time we are putting the systems in place,” Pitney said at a press conference Monday.
The university also is focused on developing a comprehensive vaccination verification system that includes provisions for medical and religious exemptions.
“We need to get ready for a broader mandate,” Pitney said. “We have implemented more narrow scope mandates when it is impossible to [wear] masks or have social distancing. We will continue adding those programmatic requirements to protect where the multilayer might not be sufficient.”