The University of Alaska announced Tuesday that a tentative deal has been struck with its faculty union after more than a year of tense negotiations, mediation and cross complaints to the Alaska Labor Relations Agency.

The contract talks started in August of 2021 on the heels of a major downsizing of the university system, and the two sides have been in deep disagreement over compensation, workload, job security and what academic freedom means.

