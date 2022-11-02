The University of Alaska announced Tuesday that a tentative deal has been struck with its faculty union after more than a year of tense negotiations, mediation and cross complaints to the Alaska Labor Relations Agency.
The contract talks started in August of 2021 on the heels of a major downsizing of the university system, and the two sides have been in deep disagreement over compensation, workload, job security and what academic freedom means.
The new contract increases wages, boosts the union’s pension wage base, expands the use of faculty development funds and modifies the dispute resolution process, according to the University of Alaska.
Union ratification is pending.
“The contract will need to go through a couple internal steps of approval before going to the members-in-good-standing for a ratification vote at a date yet to be determined,” wrote Kate Quick, organizing manager for United Academics Local 4996, in an email.
The new three-year agreement includes a retroactive 3% wage increase for year one of the contract and subsequent increases of 2.75% percent 2.5% percent for years two and three. UA faculty have received only one raise of 1% over the last five years. The average annual salary for a United Academics member is $86,000.
“Throughout these negotiations, our goal has been to support our faculty through fair wage and benefits increases while ensuring the agreement is financially sustainable,” reads a statement by UA President Pat Pitney. “We are thankful that this process is resolved and that we can include these compensation increases in our FY24 budget request. We have agreed to a contract that is good for our faculty, their families and good for our students and university community.”
United Academics represents about 1,000 faculty throughout the UA system.
The tentative contract reflects an increase in compensation and benefits over three years that will cost about $23 million, according to the university.
The faculty had originally asked for a minimum increase of 3% a year — more depending on inflation with a maximum of 7% — plus an annual $1,000 increase to base pay for all members. The professors also asked for “equity adjustments,” which was explained in union documents as aimed at rectifying “issues that could become much more costly for the university if members sought legal remedies for pay disparities that may be based on protected statuses and would help make the University of Alaska a better employer to its faculty.”
The university balked, declaring the union’s request effectively a 39% increase in salaries, which university officials said would cost about $70 million and would be rejected by state legislators.
Last spring, the university made a “last best offer” of annual raises over three years of 3%, 2.5% and 2%, boosting an earlier offer of 2% each year of the three-year agreement.
The faculty union had additionally sought to add a land acknowledgement and a commitment to “end systemic and institutional racism” to the contract language.
There was also disagreement around how academic freedom is defined. Pitney said the union was conflating academic freedom with program review, reduction and elimination.
The university announced that “many long-standing terms and conditions that had served the parties well for decades have been retained in this new agreement.”
The agreement will need approval of the Board of Regents and the Alaska Department of Administration before a funding approval request is submitted to the Legislature.
University professors have been working under an expired contract since Jan. 1.
