U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams toured various sites linked to Cripple Creek restoration efforts Sunday as part of a better understanding as the federal agency directs $1.5 million toward improving the Yukon Delta’s king and chum salmon population.
The tour, led by biologist Mitch Osborne and USFWS branch lead Bob Henszey, was part of a field excursion by local and federal partners, all of whom are conducting their own projects in restoring Cripple Creek as a key component in juvenile chinook (king) salmon development.
Site visits included different drainage areas and a drainage culvert bypass on near Chena Spur Road, as well as a deep dive into the history of the creek. Williams and her staff also received a briefing on different projects, ranging from salmon monitoring work by the Fairbanks Water and Soil Conservation District to West Valley High School projects under teacher Renee Parsley.
“The Cripple Creek project is incredibly important for a number of reasons,” Williams said. “First, it was built from the community and shows what we can do when so many partners come together and sequence projects and timing and expertise.”
Williams called it a “good demonstration of what you can do when one plus one equals three and everyone works together.”
For more than six years, state, federal and local partners have been working to restore natural water flow to the stream after 85 years. Cripple Creek’s water flow was rerouted into an artificial ditch 1935 for placer mining projects in Ester in order to carry out excessive wastewater.
Williams said the Cripple Creek restoration “helps the community with flooding, water flow, recreation and support and rebuild the salmon population.”
The $1.5 million earmarked in part for Cripple Creek comes from the “Gravel to Gravel” program and was funded by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (or Bipartisan Infrastructure Law).
The Gravel to Gravel program includes $65 million for Alaska to “improve the resilience of ecosystems and salmon in Alaska’s Yukon, Kuskokwim and Norton Sound region,” according to the Bureau of Land Management.
Gravel to Gravel’s key goals include improving the resiliency of Pacific salmon, renewed commitment to strengthening relationships through co-stewardship and responding to ecosystem threats to food security.
Various partners for the Cripple Creek restoration include the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Alaska Department of Transportation and Department of Fish and Game, the University of Alaska Fairbanks, DOWL HKM Engineering, Drennon Construction, Great Northwest Inc., Fairbanks Soil & Water Conservation District, the Army Corps of Engineers, and Herrera Environmental Consultants.
During the tour, Williams noted that Gravel to Gravel builds on community driven projects like Cripple Creek and connects to national policy and funding.
“We have these keystone initiatives that were part of the ecosystem component of the infrastructure law that looked at areas around the country either in need of restoration or building on existing efforts,” Williams said.
“Part of the bipartisan infrastructure law investment in Cripple Creek has grown and blossomed.”
Gravel to Gravel focus, she said, looks at Pacific salmon spawning areas.
“Federal agencies are pulling their resources and working together in one big landscape project,” Williams said. “Cripple Creek fits perfectly within that self-determination with Tanana River land and water restoration, the economy and community health.”
The roles of the rivers
Holly Carroll, the Yukon River subsistence fishery manager, stressed how important Cripple Creek, the Chena River and the Tanana River are in the Yukon River chum and king salmon season. “Of all the stock of chinook salmon that go into the Yukon River ... 30% of the stock come back to the Tanana River drainage,” Carroll said. The drainage system includes the tributary Chena and Salcha rivers.
“It’s pretty phenomenal to think a couple hundred fish getting into Cripple Creek and a couple thousand getting into the Chena and Salcha are what help drive an entire Yukon River drainage,” Carroll said.
Carroll noted that if the area continues to see degradation, Yukon salmon population will decline even further. The Yukon and Kuskokwim Rivers have seen massive decline for the past three years, causing the state to either cancel or severely limit sports and subsistence salmon fishing.
“When our chum runs are healthy, we should see an average fall run of one million fish on the Yukon, and our summer commercial fishery should be about two or three million fish.”
The king salmon, she notes, are reared in the Bering Sea before they head up the Yukon all the way into Canada as part of the spawning process. The U.S. and Canada have an international agreement to sustain long-term king salmon populations.
“We have about 55 tribes and 43 active communities who live along the Yukon River drainage and all of those people need to eat those salmon to survive,” Carroll said. “It (the commercial fisheries) is important for the economies and the people who live there.”
Increasing food security
UAF graduate Susan Glade grew up in North Pole participated in Cripple Creek restoration in 2021 work because of her interest in food security.
Glade and her research partner secured a grant to drill holes in Cripple Creek while it was frozen.
“Our data helped [Fish and Wildlife] go back to the drawing board and adapt for erosion factors under the ice,” Glade said.
While mining efforts eventually dissipated, the drain remained and left the Cripple Creek watershed abandoned.
While some fish, such as grayling, sculpin and blackfish, were able to survive the drain, chum and salmon rearing areas were lost.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in partnership with the Interior Alaska Land Trust and other partners, leveraged an Alaska Department of Transportation project that would replace a ditch culver on Chena Spur Road. The project placed a second culvert, funded with federal dollars, and controls a few hundred feet away, resorting water flow to the lower portion of Cripple Creek.
The culverts were replaced in the summer of 2020.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife biologist Mitch Osborne noted that he inherited the Cripple Creek restoration project after his predecessor retired. He said it took several years and multiple partners, including private landowners, to achieve building the fish tunnel and restoring water flow to Cripple Creek.
“We noticed that a lot of our off-channel habitat was disconnected,” Osborne said. “When we talk Cripple Creek, we are talking juvenile chinook and chum, little guys needing a refuge habitat.”
When asked whether it would be better to fill the drain, Osborne noted it would be better to keep them intact in case the fish tunnel fails.
“There’s no reason to fill it in,” Osborne said.
He added money will be a key component and would require filling a 50-mile five-mile long stretch.
“That would be a big effort,” Osborne said.
The goal, he said, “is to keep the water in the natural channel and not in the drains.”
“It (the fish tunnel) is amazing to see an awesome example when you give nature a chance to heal itself,” Williams said.
Sara Boario, the Alaska regional director for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife, said Gravel to Gravel in large part came from listening to Alaska Native tribal groups and local stakeholders.
“What we are looking at is what we can do to piece together all these components for salmon resiliency, support the relationships that exist, including tribal stewardship ones, invest in local solutions and projects and look at the larger landscape of issues,” Boario said. “We know issues will spread beyond the salmon into migratory birds, into lands and waters.”