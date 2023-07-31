U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams toured various sites linked to Cripple Creek restoration efforts Sunday as part of a better understanding as the federal agency directs $1.5 million toward improving the Yukon Delta’s king and chum salmon population.

The tour, led by biologist Mitch Osborne and USFWS branch lead Bob Henszey, was part of a field excursion by local and federal partners, all of whom are conducting their own projects in restoring Cripple Creek as a key component in juvenile chinook (king) salmon development.

