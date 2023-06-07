Two women were arrested last week after reportedly stealing mail from mail boxes.
According to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch, troopers responded to a West Fairbanks home around 11 p.m. on May 31 after they received a report that a woman was stealing mail.
A Gold Hill Road resident approached the woman near Doc John Drive after she saw the woman steal mail from mail boxes. The woman ran into the trees with another woman.
The Fairbanks Criminal Suppression Unit, Helo 2, K9 Kenny and patrol troopers were deployed to the area. Troopers arrested 39-year-old Kimberly Baird, who had an outstanding $100,000 warrant for failing to appear for her arraignment on charges of second-degree theft and a $10,000 warrant for violating her probation. A resident reported that they had seen a woman walking down a power line trail in the area. Troopers also arrested 42-year-old Teresa Jenkins, who had an outstanding $10,000 warranting for failure to appear for her arraignment on charges of second-degree theft, a $5,000 warrant for failing to appear for her arraignment on charges of two counts of fourth-degree drugs misconduct and driving while her license was in violation of limitations.
Sgt. Aaron Mobley, of FCSU, said that most mail thefts occur around the winter holidays, tax season and when the PFD is delivered in the fall. He said that mail thefts normally occur in rural areas with communal mail boxes, like near Chena Hot Springs Road and Badger Road.
Mobley said that it’s a state and federal crime to steal mail. He said that mail thefts can be reported to the troopers and the local USPS postmaster.
Mobley gave several tips to residents for preventing mail theft. He first recommends that residents check their mail every day.
Mobley said, “if you’re going to be out of town, put your mail on hold.” He said that the U.S. Postal Service will hold residents’ mail if requested. He said that residents can also sign up for Informed Delivery, a free service by the USPS that shows residents images of their incoming mail. He said this mail preview allows residents to keep their eyes open if they know they have something important coming in the mail.
Mobley recommends that residents invest in a mail box that locks. “It’s not 100% but it does deter from someone flipping open the lid.” Mobley also said that residents can reach out to the post office to inquire if they would put in a large communal mail box with locks in neighborhoods.
