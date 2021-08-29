A “person of interest” was being questioned Sunday by Alaska State Troopers after two unidentified people were injured in an alleged North Pole knife attack.
Alaska troopers responded to reports of an assault involving a knife in North Pole, according to Austin McDaniel, public information officer for the Alaska State Troopers.
The two victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment, McDaniel said. The condition of the victims was not known Sunday afternoon.
The EMS ambulance service of the North Pole Fire Department responded to the incident. A spokesman for the department said Sunday afternoon that he could not provide details on the incident.
“Troopers are currently questioning a person of interest in the assault, and there is no public safety risk at this time,” McDaniel said.