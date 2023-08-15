Two Tennessee tourists have been reported missing in the Fairbanks area.
50-year-old Jonas Bare and 37-year-old Cynthia Hovsepian were reported missing Saturday after they did not check out of an airbnb, according to a Fairbanks Police Department news release.
Bare and Hovsepian checked into a downtown Fairbanks airbnb Wednesday and were scheduled to check out Friday morning. They did not check out of the airbnb and their personal belongings were left at the airbnb.
Bare has also rented a car through Turo, a carsharing company that allows private car owners to rent out their cars through a website. The car was due to be returned Friday and was not. FPD provided an update Sunday morning that the car was located at Chena Hot Springs resort and law enforcement is searching for the two people.
Hovsepian’s sister posted on Facebook Monday morning that Bare and Hovsepian went on an afternoon hike at Chena Hot Springs Resort and got lost. “Our families are frantically trying to find them as they are now on day 4 of being in the Wilderness,” she wrote.
Alaska Wildlife Troopers are leading search and rescue efforts near Chena Hot Springs Resort. Alaska State Trooper Sgt. Brian Haley said that AST found the car at the resort Saturday night and have been conducting aerial and ground search and rescue efforts since then. He said that there is nothing to suggest foul play.
Two helicopters, one fixed wing airframe, and civilian searchers, including PAWS Search and Rescue, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation, AWT, and other AST personnel are searching in the area of Chena Hot Springs Road. Haley said that troopers are updating the families of the missing individuals daily.
Haley said that the Alaskan wilderness can be unforgiving when somebody walks off of a trail, whether they are visiting from out of state or grew up in the Fairbanks area.
Anyone with information about Bare or Hovespian’s whereabouts can contact FPD at 907-450-6500 or email crupe@fairbanks.us.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.