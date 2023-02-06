Two soldiers were injured after a U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopter stationed at Fort Wainwright crashed Sunday afternoon at the Talkeetna Airport.
Alaska Media Relations Chief John Pennell said by email Monday that the helicopter was participating in a training flight when it went down.
The Apache was assigned to the 25th Attack Battalion at Fort Wainwright.
“The helicopter was in a flight of four Apache helicopters taking part in a training mission,” Pennell said.
Both soldiers were transported from the scene for medical treatment. One was sent by ground ambulance, while the second was air-lifted. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
“The incident will be investigated by a team from the Army Combat Readiness Center,” Pennell said.