Apache helicopter

An Apache takes off during a U.S. Army Alaska Aviation Task Force media open house at Hangar 1 on Fort Wainwright Friday, July 15, 2016. 

 News-Miner file image

Two soldiers were injured after a U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopter stationed at Fort Wainwright crashed Sunday afternoon at the Talkeetna Airport.

Alaska Media Relations Chief John Pennell said by email Monday that the helicopter was participating in a training flight when it went down. 