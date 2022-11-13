Residents along Chena Hot Springs Road from Mile 12 to Mile 26 will cast votes Wednesday on whether to form a new fire service area.
A “yes” vote will mean the creation of a new board overseeing the newly-established Two Rivers Volunteer Fire Department, new policies and a new mill rate for residents.
The community created the Two Rivers fire department this year after enduring a string of arson fires in the summer of 2021, including Two Rivers Lodge. The Alaska State Troopers eventually arrested Jamison Gallion, now 18, on seven counts of arson. Gallion pleaded guilty in May and June to his charges.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly approved the election in September after several Two Rivers residents voiced their support and laid out reasons for needing a fire protection district and a fire department.
Two Rivers volunteer firefighters received training from the Nenana Volunteer Fire Department, along with a fire tender and other vehicles.
The new volunteer fire department serves as the first line of defense against structure fires in a community where the nearest aid is 30 minutes away during the summer. Both the North Star and Steese volunteer fire departments are 25 miles away.
The borough also analyzed and concluded that annexing Two Rivers and Pleasant Valley into either the Steese or North Star fire protection districts was impractical because of the cost.
Voting can be done in person on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Pleasant Valley Community Center. In–person absentee voting can be done at the Borough Clerk’s Office, 907 Terminal St., through Tuesday, Nov. 14, as well.
Once established, the borough will need to appoint five commissioners to sit on the board, who will then be responsible for setting the mill rate.
