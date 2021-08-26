The son of a Two Rivers arson victim has created a fundraising initiative to help residents who lost their homes rebuild.
Mac Lebeau is selling T-shirts with the slogan “Two Rivers Strong,” and plans to create more merchandise in the future. The proceeds will be divided among residents who lost their homes due to arson. Lebeau’s mother is Ginger McKee, who lost her home to an arson fire in early July. Since May, 11 buildings in Two Rivers have burned, most of which have been determined to be arson. The most recent was Two Rivers Lodge, which burned early Monday morning.
Lebeau got the idea for the shirts when he heard that people were holding a horse show at the Tanana Valley State Fair to fundraise for arson victims. The reward fund had already been created, as had other fundraising pages, but Lebeau wanted to contribute in some way.
“The more people that pitch in, the more money we can raise,” he said.
Last year, Lebeau learned to screen print and started his own business, Spotted Dog Printing, so the decision to make shirts followed naturally. He decided to print “Two Rivers Strong” on the apparel because he wanted an encouraging message.
“I want it to tell the victims that even though they have lost a lot they are not weak, they are strong, and they will overcome this evil,” he said.
He printed 50 T-shirts, which he initially planned to sell at the horse show. However, the shirts did not arrive in time, so instead they are being sold at the Two Rivers Outpost. Of the original 50, less than 10 are left.
“There’s been a very good reaction,” Lebeau said.
Although most recognize that what is happening in Two Rivers is tragic, Lebeau said that something people rarely consider is the aftermath of the fire and the expenses associated with rebuilding. Lebeau explained that it costs a lot to build houses, especially in today’s market with exceptionally high costs of building supplies.
“This is not the time for people to be building that aren’t planning on it,” he said.
Two Rivers “is not a community of wealth,” Lebeau said, and most residents do not have money on hand to immediately rebuild. Two Rivers also does not have a fire service, which makes fire insurance extremely expensive. Many people in the area, therefore, do not have it. “My goal is to raise as much as we can to help offset the cost,” said Lebeau, adding, “The worry for me is making sure these families have a warm and dry place for the winter.”
Lebeau was clear that he is not simply fundraising for his mom — he wants to help all victims. “This is for the community,” he said. Lebeau grew up in Two Rivers, and noted that the community is uniquely tight-knit. “That camaraderie I have not found outside of this state,” he explained.
Lebeau hopes to continue to fundraise by producing more merchandise. Although he paid for the shirts out of pocket, Lebeau was transparent that he cannot afford to pay 100% of the price for more expensive items. For these, he will reimburse himself for the cost of the item, and the rest will go to the Two Rivers/Pleasant Valley Community Association, which will manage and distribute the funds to all the victims.
Moreover, Lebeau wants to continue Two Rivers Strong even after the fires stop.
“Once we rebuild, which we will, and once we heal, which we will, something good has to come from all of this,” he said. He has no definitive plans for what this will look like, but talked about potentially creating a scholarship fund for Two Rivers students. “I want it to be a slogan that lives beyond this,” he said.
Amidst the arson attacks, Two Rivers has shown its strength. “This community is way stronger than any person or any terrorist organization. You will not tear this community apart,” said Lebeau. In fact, in a strange way, the fires have united Two Rivers.
“What is actually happening is the opposite, [the arsonist] is bringing us closer together,” he said.
As well as the Two Rivers Outpost, shirts are available online at bit.ly/3yidJq7.