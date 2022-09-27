Just over a year ago, Two Rivers was set on edge by a series of arson-caused fires. The arsonist, later identified as Jamison Gallion, was arrested Aug. 27, 2021, after the fires he caused destroyed several structures, some still occupied when he started them.
This summer, the community stood up its volunteer fire department to address the immediate lack of emergency responders; its first volunteers have been training with the city of Nenana Fire Department, which donated a fire tender to the newly-formed Two Rivers department.
Now the community will be asked whether to a form a fire service area during a Nov. 15 special election after the Fairbanks North Star Borough gave its blessing. The fire service area would cover Miles 12 to 27 on Chena Hot Springs Road, which includes Pleasant Valley and Two Rivers.
As a second-class borough, FNSB doesn’t have fire or EMS powers. Instead, those services are established through fire service areas and funded by a property tax levied against property owners.
After election, next steps
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said if voters approve the service area’s formation, the next step will setting up a volunteer board of commissioners. The commission will establish the budget and mill rate included in next fiscal year’s borough budget.
Ward said the commission would include five members selected from an application process. If more than five people apply, he said, his office will set up a review process before making recommendations to the assembly.
Two Rivers’ remote location on Chena Hot Springs Road means the community has to rely on emergency services nearly 40 minutes away.
According to Bill Witte, the borough’s emergency services administrator, the closest fire stations are Steese Fire Service Station 52 at 24.5 miles away and North Star Fire Service Area Station 31 at 25 miles away.
Both services in August said they could not annex the communities “because the tax revenue generated from annexed area would not be sufficient to cover estimated additional costs of providing fire protection service to the community.”
In times of high wildfire seasons, state wildland firefighters in the area are limited to what services they can provide, Witte said. Regulations prevent Division of Forestry from combating structure fires; efforts are directed more to setting up fire breaks or preventing a fire’s spread to communities.
Two Rivers resident Ronnie Rosenberg said while the 2021 arson fires were dramatic, the need for a fire department existed long before the events.
“Over the years there have been many other fires,” Rosenberg said. One of the more recent ones, an August fire, destroyed a home next to Rosenberg’s property, killing one person.
“I have assisted with medical emergencies over the years and helped delivered a baby,” Rosenberg said. “The wait time for getting an ambulance from Steese or North Star can be too long.”
An example involved Rosenberg transporting a man with a broken clavicle to the hospital.
“We very much need this,” Rosenberg said. “There is an elementary school in Two Rivers, a community center and two churches and two restaurants — it’s not just individuals living in a rural setting but places where people gather.”
Resident Deb Lanigan shared that one of her neighbors lost a shop and a house one year apart.
“All we had was a state trooper show up, nobody else,” Lanigan said. “We lost a good friend a few years ago. Maybe if we had an EMS service, she might still be here with us.”
In order to support an emergency medical service, she said, a fire department must exist, and the fire service district to fund it.
“The people who have been pursuing this have done a remarkable job trying to help us,” Lanigan said.
Joni Scharfenberg, a 40-year Two Rivers resident, said while those who live there made a choice for a more independent lifestyle, things are different.
“It turns out we were lucky for 40 years,” Scharfenberg said. “Times have changed in Two Rivers — it’s grown and become a contributing community to the greater borough.”
She said Two Rivers “is in need of and deserving of a fire service area.”
Scharfenberg said she lost both a husband and son over a two-year period. Her husband died while waiting 40 minutes for an ambulance; a year later, an ice and snow storm caused a one-hour delay for her son, and it took another hour to get to the hospital, where he later died.
“Would they still be alive if Two Rivers had a fire service area and accompanying EMT service? I don’t know,” Scharfenberg said. “But it’s something I contemplate each evening as I try to fall asleep. It’s something I don’t want my Two Rivers neighbors to contemplate.”
With a local service, she said, Two Rivers at least knows it can do its best.
“Forty-five minutes to an hour isn’t our best,” Scharfenberg said.
Richard Hancock, a resident on Mile 21 on Chena Hot Springs Road, said the election appears rushed.
“I’ver heard that taxes would go up, but the fire insurance rates would not go down,” Hancock said. Forming a fire protection agency can potentially influence Fire ISO (Insurance Services Office) insurance rates.
Assembly members echoed the need for a Two Rivers fire service area.
“This is just the beginning of the road ... but I know you will take each hurdle and figure out how to get there,” said Assemblymember Tammie Wilson.
Assemblymember Kristin Kelly called the entire process impressive.
“I feel badly how difficult this has been,” Kelly said. “For whatever reason the way our fire service is organized, it really seems to discriminate against the smaller parts of the borough. This is a basic service all residents in our borough deserve to have.”
Assemblymember David Guttenberg called it a matter of self-determination.
“A significant number of the community has determined this is something they want to do,” Guttenberg said.