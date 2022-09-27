Just over a year ago, Two Rivers was set on edge by a series of arson-caused fires. The arsonist, later identified as Jamison Gallion, was arrested Aug. 27, 2021, after the fires he caused destroyed several structures, some still occupied when he started them.

This summer, the community stood up its volunteer fire department to address the immediate lack of emergency responders; its first volunteers have been training with the city of Nenana Fire Department, which donated a fire tender to the newly-formed Two Rivers department.

