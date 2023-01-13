Residents from Two Rivers spoke Thursday on an ordinance that would ask voters in the newly established Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Service Area if they want to abolish the service area.
Assemblymember Jimi Cash sponsored Ordinance No. 2023-04, which is set to advance to public hearing on Feb. 9. If the assembly approves the ordinance on Feb. 9, the proposed election date would be May 2, according to the resolution.
The ordinance was pulled from the consent agenda Thursday night to discuss a possible conflict of interest, potentially delaying its public hearing date.
Cash told the News-Miner Tuesday that he personally doesn’t have a position on holding another election.
“My thought was this is the best option to allow all voters in the service area a chance to vote,” Cash said.
A “Yes” vote will effectively dismantle the service area before property taxes are assessed starting July 1. A “No” vote will keep the fire service area intact.
North Pole resident Lonny Lofts called a new election the right decision.
“It was a chance to debate this honestly. The community needs to sit down and figure out what it can and cannot afford,” Lofts said.
Lofts owns property in Two Rivers but lives in North Pole and couldn’t vote in the Nov. 15 election. However, he said his family plans to move there post-retirement.
Virginia McKee held up a photo of her home, which she lost during the 2021 string of arsons committed by Jamison Gallion, along with two other houses and a shop. But she said that no fire department could put it out, despite community members’ attempts.
“During the last 18 months the nonprofit preyed on the people because of one horrible act by one young man,” she said. “There’s nothing they could have done [to stop the fires].”
She claimed that in the last 18 months least one or two of those people from the nonprofit fire association were called whenever there was an accident or fire, but none showed up.
Voters approved the Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Service Area formation at the Nov. 15 election, with 149 people voting yes and 92 people voting no.
The assembly was asked to certify the results on Dec. 15 but was deadlocked in a series of 4-4 votes due to an assemblymember’s absence. The assembly certified the results the following night, with Cash voting in favor.
Two Rivers resident Karen Tomasik testified she believed the Nov. 15 election was conducted fairly, and the borough did its due diligence in noticing, conducting and canvasing the results. She questioned some borough assemblymembers decision at the Dec. 15-16 meetings to debate the election’s validity and noted no other election has been questioned because someone forgot what day to vote or was unable to vote that day.
“There is no reason to debate the issue,” Tomasik said.
She added proposing another election “is a waste of taxpayer money and resources that could be better spent on more important items.”
In a letter to the assembly, Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Service Area board President Michelle Ethun challenged the need for abolishing the service area.
“In light of the concerns about property owners not having a vote, this ordinance does not solve or address that issue,” Ethun said. “You as a governing body can work with the State of Alaska to address concerns like this for future similar elections; however, the pretense that the vote to abolish the service area addresses this issue is misleading at best.”
Cash on Tuesday said the assembly must first pass the ordinance before any election process starts.
Don McKee, a Two Rivers resident and husband of Virginia McKee, filed a lawsuit Dec. 27 in Alaska Superior Court seeking to overturn election results. His complaint largely alleges that borough administration and Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Association provided misinformation about the fire service area’s nature and residents’ ability to “opt-out.” He also said property owners who live outside the fire service area boundaries weren’t allowed to vote and compared it to “taxation without representation.”
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said Tuesday the borough will move forward with standing up the fire service area, including selecting a board of commissioners, determining the level of service and setting a mill rate. The work, Ward added, will be done ahead of July 1, when property taxes go into effect.
At Thursday’s meeting, Assemblymember Tammie Wilson said she might have a possible conflict of interest as her daughter worked for the law firm representing McKee, though she said she didn’t know the lawsuit’s contents, something Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski agreed with as presiding officer.