Two Rivers arson fire

The inside of the former Wagons North Trading post building is seen after the building was hit by arson in August 2021. 

Residents from Two Rivers spoke Thursday on an ordinance that would ask voters in the newly established Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Service Area if they want to abolish the service area.

Assemblymember Jimi Cash sponsored Ordinance No. 2023-04, which is set to advance to public hearing on Feb. 9. If the assembly approves the ordinance on Feb. 9, the proposed election date would be May 2, according to the resolution.

