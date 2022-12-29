A Two Rivers man filed a judicial review Tuesday asking the court to invalidate a Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly election certification establishing the Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Service Area.

Don McKee, the plaintiff, based his complaint on allegations that the borough failed to properly notice the election in two conspicuous public locations, that property owners who didn’t live in the proposed fire service area boundaries weren’t allowed to vote in the Nov. 15 election and that borough staff “was done fraudulently.”

