A Two Rivers man filed a judicial review Tuesday asking the court to invalidate a Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly election certification establishing the Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Service Area.
Don McKee, the plaintiff, based his complaint on allegations that the borough failed to properly notice the election in two conspicuous public locations, that property owners who didn’t live in the proposed fire service area boundaries weren’t allowed to vote in the Nov. 15 election and that borough staff “was done fraudulently.”
The complaint also cited an error in a Nov. 13 News-Miner article that was later corrected online and in the following day’s edition. The borough also properly noticed the election in a separate legal advertisement on Nov. 13 with the correct information
The borough has 20 days to respond to the judicial review filing, according to a summons notice.
In his complaint, McKee alleges that borough employees, including Mayor Bryce Ward, “provided deceptive information to potential voters that was not corrected until after the vote occurred.”
The Assembly certified the election results on Dec. 16 after two nights of discussion and a series of split votes. A group of Two Rivers residents opposed to a new fire service area testified at the Dec. 15 meeting to voice concerns about the election process.
Borough Clerk April Trickey told the News-Miner Thursday that the clerk’s office is required publish a legal notice at least twice in the newspaper, as well as on the borough’s website.
Trickey added that the requirement to post in two conspicuous locations applies only to elections with precincts.
“Service area can cross different precinct boundaries,” Trickey said. “This was not a precinct election.”
Trickey noted service area elections are done by absentee under code, whether by mail, in-person absentee or by electronic transmission. In-person absentee voting was possible at the borough clerk’s office in Fairbanks from Oct. 19 to Nov. 15. An in-person voting station was set up at the Pleasant Valley Community Center the day of the election.
The fire service area boundaries are set up between miles 12 and 27 of Chena Hot Springs Road. Voters approved the fire service area in a Nov. 15 election with 149 people voting “yes” and 92 people voting “no.” An additional five votes were not counted because they were cast by nonregistered voters or the voters did not live inside the proposed boundaries.
The fire service area was proposed following a string of arson events over the summer of 2021, which led to several buildings being destroyed, including three houses and a workshop belonging to McKee and his wife, Ginger.
Assemblymember Jimi Cash ultimately sided with fellow Assemblymembers Aaron Lojewski, Savannah Fletcher, David Guttenberg and Mindy O’Neall to certify the results.
The complaint states voters were told the fire service area “would heaven opt out provision or be a subscriptive fire service area,” and that voters found after neither option was available.
McKee’s complaint also argues that property owners were notified by postal notice of the election and that “no option to vote in favor or against was allowed for property owners who were registered to vote in another location.
The complaint states “property owners consent” would be required if no registered voters lived in the proposed service area boundaries.
“Failure to allow for a provision for property owners to vote in essence amounts to ‘taxation without representation,’” the complaint states.
Lanien Livingston, the borough public information officer, said Thursday that the borough still needs to review the judicial review request before it could comment.
Borough attorney Jill Dolan advised at the Dec. 16 meeting that when the borough held an informational meeting in Two Rivers, the type of fire service area hadn’t been decided yet.
“A subscription service was discussed and the mayor indicated he did not support it,” Dolan said. “The service area was discussed, whether it would be a stand alone service, would it be annexed with North Star or Steese and then what the boundaries are.”
Dolan also noted that state law allows parcels to be exempted from service areas in certain circumstances. The borough code has a provision “that doesn’t allow us to have Swiss cheese holes” but allows parcels to be removed from a service area under certain criteria.
“There are provisions that you can get removed under, they’re just not what I’d call an opt-out,” Dolan said. “It’s a removal process, it takes an ordinance of the assembly and there are criteria it would have to meet.”
Chief of Staff Jim Willams told the assembly that a June town hall meeting involved different fire department models, including a service area and subscription service.
“Mayor Ward was convinced based on what was discussed at that meeting that creation of a service area was the right way to go,” Williams said. “We really never heard questions from the public about opt-out or whether it was a subscription service until 10 days after the election was over.”
Borough code stipulates that registered voters reside within the service area and makes no reference to property owners who live in another city. Borough code also states that a person “does not gain a residence in a place to which they come without a present intent to establish a permanent dwelling there.”
The complaint alleges that the Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Association, which operates the volunteer fire department, provided additional false information, including lower fire insurance rates, saving people’s homes and that it would lose ambulance service provided by other fire service areas. The borough, the complaint states, knew about the misinformation but did nothing to correct the inaccuracies.
McKee told the assembly Dec. 15 that despite losing property during the arson events, “I still have the feeling this fire department could do nothing for us.” He also said that the vote should be redone to allow all property owners regardless of in-state or out-of-state residency status to vote.
During the assembly meeting discussions, borough attorney Jill Dolan advised that the assembly could certify the results and then bring forth an ordinance calling for a new special election asking voters whether they want to abolish the new fire service area. Dolan noted at that meeting that the Alaska Constitution allows residents to contest election results in Alaska Superior Court within 10 days of the result certification.
The new fire service area would require a newly appointed service area commission to decide on and set a local mill rate to generate revenue, which would ultimately be approved by the borough assembly.
Dolan told the Assembly on Dec. 16 that the borough cannot even contract with the new fire service area until the Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Volunteer Fire Department receives a certificate from the state fire marshal.
“It’s possible that on July 1 it would only be some minimal type of service,” Dolan said. “It’s probably going to take a few years for that VFD to get up and running providing service.”
The closest volunteer fire departments, North Star and Steese, are about 25 miles from Two Rivers.
Community members created the Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Association in response, and created a volunteer fire department this summer. Volunteer firefighters received training from the Nenana Fire Department. The association also received donated fire trucks and an ambulance.