The Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Service Area commission adopted its recommended budget at a recent meeting, according to Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward.
Ward provided the update during his State of the Borough address Tuesday morning.
The $51,000 budget will be split nearly evenly between its adopted prevention and education model and its fund balance. About $1,000 will be allocated for administrative service fees. Ward said his recommended budget reflects the request, which must be approved by the assembly.
“If the assembly approves it, we will start working with the community and organizations to find someone that is able to do that work,” Ward said. An alternative option would be borough staff overseeing the prevention and education efforts.
The fire service area commission adopted the prevention and education model based on testimony at its first few meetings.
The model could take on different elements, including adoption of Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection Firewise program recommendations and installation of smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.
“We will be working through those details as to how we execute that contract,” Ward said. “It’s different than any of our other fire service districts and so will be developing some new things.”
Ward said the adopted budget reflects a desire to keep the property mill rate as low as possible. Steese Volunteer Fire Department will continue to offer emergency medical services as part of the borough’s areawide powers.
“The commission rallied behind that amount and so we are supporting that amount,” Ward said. “It’s a good start.”
Ward said there’s an opportunity for the fire service area to leverage its budget in partnership with outside agencies.
“I really hope the community can start to come back together and find a good a way to address concerns in a constructive way,” Ward said.
The Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Service Area was formed after voters in the area approved it in a Nov. 15 election, with 149 in favor and 92 residents opposed. The fire service area covers Chena Hot Springs Road between Miles 12 and 27.
Since then, the fire service area formation has become a controversial issue. Several community members called the election results into question and cited alleged misinformation swayed the outcome. A civil lawsuit seeking to overturn the election certification was dismissed in March.
Two Rivers resident Don McKee is currently gathering signatures from property owners for an election to dissolve the service area.
Several residents have brought up ideas about the community to build and construct a fire service support structure to reduce costs that otherwise come with government costs.
However, Ward said the fire service area will likely be in existence for at least a year given the time needed for the borough clerk’s office to set up a service area election.
“We’ll see what happens with the community,” he said. “I think it’s great that folks are willing to put together resources and help build something from the ground up … I do hope they can make something happen.”
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.