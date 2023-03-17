The Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Service Area commission delayed a possible budget and mill rate recommendation during its Monday meeting at Noel Wien Library.
The commission voted last week to recommend adoption of a fire prevention and education model. What exactly that level of service looks like will depends on an established mill rate and budget.
“There has been some discussion on that, some folks for it, some folks not much,” said commission chair Brett Johnson. “It’s a tough spot to be sitting on and we’re all doing the best we can do for our community.”
However, it received strong recommendations from the Fairbanks North Star Borough mayor’s office about service expectations.
“The idea to have a preventive service is fine, but it can’t stop there,” Chief of Staff Jim Williams said. “There is an expectation from the voters who voted for this that there will be a response for someone who calls 9-1-1. It doesn’t have to be an extravagant response, but someone would be expected to respond.”
Williams acknowledged the circulation of a petition to abolish the service area, but noted a Nov. 15 election certified by the assembly places requirements on the fire service area commission.
He added there’s an expectation of what fire response service would look like, whether contracting with the Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Volunteer Fire Association (PVTRVA) or another entity.
Williams said the fire service area seeks an initial response from another agency such as Steese Fire Service Area. But if Pleasant Valley Two Rivers eventually establishes its own response level, it will want ownership of its own assets.
A contractor can supply firefighting vehicles, but if something financially or logistically happens and the contractor leaves, it will take all of its assets.
“There are grants out there to build some of this infrastructure,” Williams said.
Another component, Williams said, was to think about long-term assets and a facility, as well as building up a fund reserve.
He noted spending “$100,000 on fire extinguishers” is a little excessive for just a prevention model.
“We can do a lot better than that,” Williams said. “None of the fire service areas started off with a five-alarm response. They started off with a basic things at first and built up.”
Commissioners asked if a private builder or community volunteers could construct a building for the fire service area, rather than contracting out.
Williams said it was feasible, noting a new borough partnership model that allowed local groups to do “heavy lifting.”
Commissioner Bill Robinson fired back the perception was Borough Mayor Bryce Ward’s office “twisting our arm” despite the lack of a requirement for a defined minimum need of fire service.
Robinson added that some of the proposed fire prevention costs could be reduced the service area hooks into state forestry programs.
Robinson added any reserve established can be built and the level of service increased.
“As the community grows and more people get involved, they would bring that up ... through an honest process,” Robinson said. He said keeping the mill rate low for the upcoming fiscal year would allow time for the borough to “provide solid numbers to take to the voters.”
“One of the problems is that there were no solid numbers, and it would have had better support if we had that,” Robinson said.
The meeting drew about 35 residents and property owners, including several who spoke during citizens comments. Some favored something more than a preventative model; most pushed against any mill rate increase.
Pleasant Valley resident Kristen Coon said she couldn’t afford to keep her home if property taxes go up.
“With the position I am in, I cannot afford any of this,” Coon said. “It raises a concern for many residents ... our community cannot afford this. Fire commissioners need to look at other ways and training we can provide to help the community fight fire through free avenues.”
She added if fire service areas “feel the need to pay astronomical taxes for a false sense of security from the government because we live in a fire service area, you should get the heck out of Two Rivers and move to town.”
Laura Brugger, with Country Financial, provided insight on insurance rates. Brugger said many insurance carriers are no longer be using a fire station rating — or distance from a fire station — to determine insurance rates. She said discounts are possible, but it depends on a service area’s insurance rating standard and being within five miles of a fire station.
New insurance policies are using a wildfire insurance score, she added. Rates depend on a building’s location, risk to wildfire and the level of defensible spaces.
Resident Amanda Smith said the commission selected its service model “based on a group of people who showed up.”
“There are a lot of other people in our area that aren’t coming to this meeting because they can’t stomach another speech,” Smith said, noting the fire service area’s contentious nature over elements such as property tax mill rate increases.
Robinson said the decision was based on number of signatures gathered by a petition to abolish the service, on testimony from residents and from “dozens of emails.”
Johnson, the chair, asked what a response-level budget would look like if the commission had to set one.
Smith said the (PVTRVA) had an established budget. According to the nonprofit’s 2022 estimate, a fire budget would cost $204,000, based on comparisons from other fire service areas.
The fire commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 21, at the Pleasant Valley Community Association, 7234 Anders Ave.