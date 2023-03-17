Two Rivers Volunteer Fire Department logo

The Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Service Area commission delayed a possible budget and mill rate recommendation during its Monday meeting at Noel Wien Library.

The commission voted last week to recommend adoption of a fire prevention and education model. What exactly that level of service looks like will depends on an established mill rate and budget.

