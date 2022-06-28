Jamison Gallion, the 18-year-old man charged in a series of fires intentionally set last year in the community of Two Rivers, formally pleaded guilty to reduced charges on Monday.
Gallion entered guilty pleas via telephone to five counts of second-degree arson, four counts of second-degree burglary, seven counts of criminal mischief and one count of second-degree terroristic threatening in connection with the blazes which occurred periodically between May and August 2021, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree arson in May.
The other four charges of first-degree arson and second-degree terroristic threatening were dismissed as part of an agreement with the state.
Gallion was arrested on Aug. 27, 2021, four months after the Pleasant Valley Free Thrift Store was set ablaze. He was identified as a person of interest after surveillance footage showed him filling a fuel container at Chena Hot Springs Gas around 11 p.m., approximately an hour before Two Rivers Lodge was set ablaze, according to charging documents.
The fires caused an estimated $943,833 worth of property damage, according to charging documents.
Several victims who lost homes, businesses and community spaces to the fires were present in court on Monday.
“We do not agree with the dismissal of charge 19,” said Virginia McKee, who lost her home, shop and rental property to a blaze set in early July. One count of first-degree arson connected to the McKee family fire was dropped as part of the charge agreement. “If he had not struck the match in the first place ... none of us would be here today.”
According to an affidavit from Deputy State Fire Marshal Kyle Carrington, Gallion admitted to setting seven fires of the 11 suspicious fires that occurred in the community last summer. He also confessed to mailing letters to the Pleasant Valley Community Association and said that numerous statements in the letters were designed to taunt both the community and law enforcement.
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2, according to court records. The imposed sentence will be determined by Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle and is not part of the agreement.