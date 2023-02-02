A Fairbanks judge sentenced the Two Rivers arsonist Thursday to 37 years in prison for the series of fires he set during the summer of 2021.

Residents packed the benches in Superior Court Justice Paul Lyle's courtroom to hear the sentence for Jamison Gallion, who was 17 when he set fire to homes and businesses in the rural community of Two Rivers, just northeast of Fairbanks.

