A Fairbanks judge sentenced the Two Rivers arsonist Thursday to 37 years in prison for the series of fires he set during the summer of 2021.
Residents packed the benches in Superior Court Justice Paul Lyle's courtroom to hear the sentence for Jamison Gallion, who was 17 when he set fire to homes and businesses in the rural community of Two Rivers, just northeast of Fairbanks.
Superior Court Justice Paul Lyle merged two counts of first-degree criminal mischief into two counts of first-degree arson, two counts of second-degree arson with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, and three counts of second-degree arson with third-degree criminal mischief to prevent double jeopardy.
Gallion terrorized and taunted the Two Rivers and Pleasant Valley communities for three months, Lyle said.
Between May 11 and Aug. 23, 2021, Gallion set fire to the Pleasant Valley Thrift Store, the Two Rivers Community Association Building, the Grange Hall Community Center, Wagon’s North Trading Post, the historic Two Rivers Lodge and several residences on Chena Hot Springs Road. According to court documents, the fires caused more than $1 million in property damage.
Alaska State Troopers arrested Gallion on Aug. 27, 2021, and charged him with with 23 crimes, including arson, burglary, criminal mischief and terroristic threatening. In May and June of 2022, he pleaded guilty to five counts of second-degree arson, four counts of second-degree burglary, seven counts of criminal mischief, and one count of second-degree terroristic threatening. The state dismissed the charges of first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening as a result.
Lyle found that Gallion's crimes were among the most serious of arsons which did not result in death or injury. Six people slept in one of the homes that burned, and four people were in the Two Rivers Lodge at the time it burned.
"Because of his actions, people lost trust in their neighbors, they lost a sense of security in their own homes, and some of them lost everything they own," Lyle said.
Prior to the series of arsons, Gallion had no criminal history. Lyle noted that Gallion has a strongly supportive family and circle of friends.
Gallion told the court during a sentencing hearing on Jan. 25 that he did not know why he set the fires. He told police he started the fires "for the thrill of it" and to calm his stress from work and school. One witness who testified during the sentencing hearing told the court that Gallion — who was watching the fire with other bystanders — said fires such as these are started for revenge.
"The court believes he is remorseful for his crimes, but it is difficult to gauge his prospects for rehabilitation because of his conflicting statements on why he repeatedly committed arson and chose to terrorize a community and law enforcement," Lyle said.
"The terror in the community was palpable, and that cannot be ignored," Lyle stated.
"He needs to receive a sentence that sends a clear message," Lyle said. "Crime sprees of destruction and terrorism for whatever reason — to release stress, obtain revenge or obtain a thrill — simply cannot and will not be tolerated by society."
Gallion appeared to hang his head as Lyle sentenced him to 37 years with 13 suspended and 10 years of probation. Gallion will serve six years concurrently, or at the same time as his other sentences.
When released on probation, Gallion is banned from contacting victims or being on property owned by victims. A probation officer will inspect Gallion's home for accelerants and will allow for Gallion to have gas and heating oil to drive and heat his home.
The structures that burned and the charges include:
• Pleasant Valley Thrift Store, first-degree criminal mischief, seven years with three suspended (consecutive).
• Pleasant Valley Thrift Store, second-degree burglary, one year (concurrent).
• Pleasant Valley Community Center, first-degree criminal mischief, seven years with three suspended (five years consecutive, two years concurrent).
• Pleasant Valley Community Center, second-degree burglary, one year (concurrent).
• McKee Residence, first-degree arson, seven years with one suspended (consecutive).
• Grange Hall Community Center, second-degree arson, three years with two suspended (consecutive).
• Wagon's North Trading Post, second-degree arson, three years with two suspended (consecutive).
• Wagon's North Trading Post, second-degree burglary, one year (concurrent).
• 3838 Chena Hot Springs Road, second-degree arson, three years with one suspended (consecutive).
• 3838 Chena Hot Springs Road, second-degree burglary, one year (concurrent).
• Two Rivers Lodge, first-degree arson, seven years with one suspended (consecutive).
• Second-degree terroristic threatening, two years (consecutive).