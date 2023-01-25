Amid tears and a plea for forgiveness, the Two Rivers arsonist addressed the courtroom on Wednesday, commenting for the first time on his crimes.
Between May 11 and Aug. 23, 2021, Jamison Gallion, who was 17 at the time, set ablaze the Pleasant Valley Thrift Store, the Two Rivers Community Association Building, the Grange Hall Community Center, Wagon’s North Trading Post, the historic Two Rivers Lodge and five residences on Chena Hot Springs Road
The fires caused approximately $1 million worth of property damage.
Alaska State Troopers arrested Gallion on Aug. 27, 2021, and charged him with with 23 crimes, including arson, burglary, criminal mischief and terroristic threatening. In May and June of 2022, he pled guilty to five counts of second-degree arson, four counts of second-degree burglary, seven counts of criminal mischief, and one count of second-degree terroristic threatening. The state dismissed the charges of first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening as a result.
On the second day of his sentencing hearing, Gallion, now 19, apologized to his victims and the Two Rivers community for the destruction and chaos he caused.
“I was stupid and reckless,” he said. “I didn’t think of the consequences or the jeopardy I put everyone in.”
He tearfully said he is ashamed and embarrassed and that he wishes he could take his actions back.
“It makes me realize I need to deal with my problems in a proper way so I can be a better citizen,” Gallion told the courtroom.
Many of the 40 residents in attendance wept as Gallion asked for their forgiveness. Gallion next asked Superior Court Justice Paul Lyle for a second chance. He said that he was deeply ashamed of his actions, and he wants to change for the better.
“I’m truly sorry for starting the fires I never should have lit,” Gallion said.
Wayne Shea, a victims representative for the Pleasant Valley Community Center, told the court that he didn’t understand why Gallion terrorized the Two Rivers community.
“Out of the ashes of these fires, good has come,” Shea told the court. He told the court how residents were coming together to rebuild the Pleasant Valley Community Center and their homes.
He questioned whether Gallion had a moral compass or the ability to restrain himself.
The state suggested a sentence of 35 years with 18 suspended. The defense suggested four years.
Prosecuting attorney Anna Ralph told the court that the only factor in Gallion’s favor is that no one was injured or killed. She said she hopes that the consequences would deter him from future arson and that Gallion would take his rehabilitation seriously with the significant suspended time.
Hopefully, he will grow up and grow out of this conduct, Ralph said.
Fire Marshal Kyle Carrington confirmed that the Pleasant Valley Community Thrift Store, two Chena Hot Springs Road residences, the Grange Hall Community Center, Wagon’s North Trading Post, and the Two Rivers Lodge were destroyed.
Defense attorney Kenneth Covell explained that Gallion was remorseful and has community support. Covell reminded Judge Lyle that Gallion has no criminal history.
“He did bad things, and there’s no denying it,” Covell said.
Covell told the court that he believes that the endangerment of the residents is included in the sentencing minimums.
Gallion faces between four and seven years with a potential maximum of 20 years for each count of first-degree arson. He faces one to three years of incarceration with a potential maximum of 10 years for each count of second-degree arson, and zero to two years with a potential maximum of five years for his crimes of burglary and criminal mischief.
Judge Lyle will issue his judgement at 2 p.m. Feb. 2.
