Jamison Gallion

Haley Lehman/News-Miner

Jamison Gallion apologizes to victims of his crimes Jan. 25, 2023.

 Haley Lehman/News-Miner

Amid tears and a plea for forgiveness, the Two Rivers arsonist addressed the courtroom on Wednesday, commenting for the first time on his crimes.

Between May 11 and Aug. 23, 2021, Jamison Gallion, who was 17 at the time, set ablaze the Pleasant Valley Thrift Store, the Two Rivers Community Association Building, the Grange Hall Community Center, Wagon’s North Trading Post, the historic Two Rivers Lodge and five residences on Chena Hot Springs Road

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com