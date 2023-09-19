Two people were charged Monday in connection with a robbery, burglary and assault after stealing $800 and shooting at a man’s foot at a South Fairbanks home.
The man reported to Alaska State Troopers that his girlfriend of six weeks, 26-year-old Autumn Michael Marley, came to his David Road home shortly after midnight Monday and asked for several thousand dollars. The man told Marley that he was not going to give her any money. A surveillance video showed Marley hitting the man in the face and the man attempting to get her to stop hitting him.
An unknown man, later identified as 34-year-old Bradley Paul Moody, parked a silver truck at the home and exited the truck holding a handgun, according to troopers. He entered the home and pointed a gun at the man, shot at his feet once, and demanded money. The man gave Marley $800, and she took the money and left with Moody.
Troopers saw one 9mm casing on the kitchen floor, a bullet hole in the floor, and where the bullet struck the pavement in the basement.
Moody and Marley were charged Monday with felony first-degree robbery, felony third-degree assault, and felony second-degree theft. Moody was also charged with felony first-degree burglary.
A $100,000 warrant was issued for their arrest Monday morning. Anyone with information can call the Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks at -907-451-5100.
