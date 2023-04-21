Troopers logo

Two people are accused of stealing $300 and attempting to steal a safe from a Delta Junction home on Sunday.

A family left their home in Delta Junction around 10:30 a.m. Sunday to attend church. One family member received a phone call from a former employee, Mark Ciloci, while he was at church but did not take the call. He later told troopers that Ciloci is always “demanding monies” from his family.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.