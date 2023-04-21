Two people are accused of stealing $300 and attempting to steal a safe from a Delta Junction home on Sunday.
A family left their home in Delta Junction around 10:30 a.m. Sunday to attend church. One family member received a phone call from a former employee, Mark Ciloci, while he was at church but did not take the call. He later told troopers that Ciloci is always “demanding monies” from his family.
Around the same time, Ciloci reportedly called a woman in Fairbanks and offered to pay her $300 to drive him to Delta Junction for a job. The woman picked up Ciloci and Lesley Irvine. Ciloci and Irvine talked about their plans for the burglary while in the car. The woman told them that she wanted nothing to do with the burglary. Ciloci told her that she wasn’t driving fast enough and told her to pull over. She pulled the car over on the Richardson Highway, and Ciloci got into the drivers seat. Ciloci and Irvine drew a map of the house, and Ciloci told Irvine where to find the safe.
The woman reiterated two more times that she wanted nothing to do with a burglary. Ciloci told her that she would get in trouble if she told anyone about the burglary and that he would call the Office of Children’s Services and have her children taken away.
When the woman told the Ciloci and Irvine again that she didn’t want to participate in a burglary, Irvine is reported to have punched the woman in the face, resulting in an injury to the woman’s upper lip. Irvine grabbed the woman by her right arm and held the woman to the floor of the car. Irvine was charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault as a result.
Irvine took the woman’s phone, wallet and purse. They drove past the residence several times checking that no one was home.
Ciloci went into the home and opened the garage. Irvine followed him inside and Ciloci shut the garage door. The woman got out of the car and walked away. She walked to the parking lot of NAPA Auto Parts on the Richardson Highway before Ciloci drove up to her and told her to get in the van, according to charging documents.
Ciloci returned to the house and backed the van up to the garage door where a large black safe was standing. Ciloci left the keys in the van and while Ciloci was busy with the safe, the woman got in the driver’s seat and sped away.
A neighbor later told troopers they saw a black Dodge Caravan parked up against the building and heard arguing.
The family returned home around 1:30 p.m. where they found their gun safe lying face down outside the garage.
The burglars are accused of damaging the door jam from the garage into the house, breaking handles off of a dresser in the hallway when moving the safe, and damaging the baseboard heater in the hallway. The family also reported that $300 in cash was missing from their bedroom.
Troopers found Ciloci at a different Delta Junction home around 2:40 p.m. His shoes matched the footprints from the home that was broken into.
Troopers found Irvine in the bathroom at the same home. She denied knowing anything about a burglary.
Mark Pavel Ciolci, 27, and Lesley Danielle Irvine, 35, were charged Monday with felony first-degree burglary in connection with the alleged incident.
Irvine was also arrested on outstanding warrants and summons for felony second-degree theft, misdemeanor second-degree vehicle theft, four counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree theft, and three counts of misdemeanor violating bail conditions.
Ciloci has open criminal cases on charges of two counts of felony second-degree theft, felony third-degree criminal mischief, misdemeanor violating bail conditions, misdemeanor fourth-degree theft, misdemeanor second-degree criminal trespass, and two counts of misdemeanor first-degree criminal trespass.
