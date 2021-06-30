Alaska State Troopers addressed social media posts during a news conference Tuesday regarding two separate Native women found impaired on Chena Hot Springs Road.
The incidents had been reported and shared on Facebook and gained widespread attention from the Fairbanks community.
On June 20, troopers responded to a possible sexual assault on Chena Hot Springs Road. The victim was able to provide some information but did not have a clear recollection of events, said Capt. Eric Spitzer.
“She just found herself in a remote area, and it took her the better part of a day to get back onto Chena Hot Springs Road,” Spitzer said.
The victim wrote on Facebook that she “got blacked out drunk early Saturday morning and was picked up by a man and brought out to mile 28 Chena Hot Springs Rd. And even farther back in the woods to a river.” It took the woman “a day and a half to make it out to the road,” according to the post, which went viral.
On June 26, troopers received a report of a young woman found “scantily clad” on the side of Chena Hot Springs Road. Spitzer said the young woman refused to cooperate with law enforcement and did not provide officers with additional information.
A witness wrote on Facebook that she was driving on Chena Hot Springs Road and “found a young girl passed out and naked” just before Chena Gas. The girl appeared to be “drunk, possibly drugged [and] disoriented,” according to the post.
There is no evidence to suggest the cases are related, Spitzer said during the Tuesday press conference.
Alaska State Troopers are taking the matter seriously given the disproportionate number of missing and murdered Indigenous people, predominantly women, within Alaska.
Spitzer said troopers are “aggressively pursuing leads” and urged the public to report suspicious activity to Alaska State Troopers rather than turn to social media with “half-baked” information.
“If you see something unusual, say something about it,” he said.
Anyone with information about either incident is encouraged to contact the troopers’ Fairbanks office at 907-451-5100.
