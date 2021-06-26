Attorneys wrestled with the question of who was the main aggressor during closing arguments on Friday in the trial of 23-year-old Ryder Alan Smith, who is accused of murder in the death of 24-year-old Peter Horace-Wright.
Defense attorney Gary Stapp moved for an immediate acquittal saying the state failed to make a case for murder. Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Brent E. Bennett denied the motion and said he would announce a verdict on Monday.
Both the prosecution and the defense said a 14-minute cellphone video that captured the last moments of Horace-Wright’s life helps their case.
Defense attorney Gary Stapp said the evidence shows there was a struggle. He said that Horace-Wright had a 64-pound advantage over Smith. He said that Horace-Wright was told to leave and did not. He charged at Smith and tried to take his shotgun, Stapp said.
“The only intent here is to live,” Stapp said. “The fateful decision really was (Horace-Wright) not leaving.”
Prosecutor Katy Mason said that Smith shot Horace-Wright’s vehicle, inhibiting his ability to leave. Smith continued shooting even after Horace-Wright was down on the ground, no longer a threat and pleading “OK, OK” for his life. Smith took time to call his father and destroy evidence — a second cellphone that Horace-Wright was reportedly carrying — before calling 911, according to authorities.
Alaska statute states that a person has no duty to leave and may use deadly force to avoid being killed, robbed, kidnapped or raped in their own home, their workplace or any other place they have a right to be so long as they are not the main aggressor.
Mason said the cellphone video shows that Horace-Wright retreated. He was not an immediate threat and the situation did not require deadly force.
“He was a man holding a cellphone,” the prosecutor said.
If convicted, Smith faces up to 99 years in prison on a charge of first-degree murder and up to five years in prison on a charge of evidence tampering.
The incident happened about 5 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2019, at a towing company owned by Smith’s father after the two men met at a gas station and decided to hang out and drink. Smith said that Horace-Wright abruptly turned violent and attacked him while they were discussing the price for a truck. Horace-Wright bled to death after being shot twice in the upper thigh near the groin and once in the abdomen. He left behind a child who is about to turn 3.
Forensics experts found abrasions on both men consistent with a fight.
Judging from slurring on the cellphone recording and toxicology reports, both had consumed quite a bit of alcohol before things turned ugly.
Most of the cellphone recording is audio because Horace-Wright dropped the phone. What can be heard is Horace-Wright telling Smith that the video was “live,” and Smith saying he didn’t care.
Gunfire rings out and Horace-Wright can be heard moaning in pain. A fourth gunshot is heard several seconds after the first three shots. There’s some banging around, presumably by Smith, and his muffled slurred voice can be heard on a phone call.
“Nobody can say in surety what happens after the phone is dropped,” Smith’s defense attorney said. “Beyond a reasonable doubt is just impossible to get past.”
The shooting of Horace-Wright’s vehicle makes Smith the provocateur, according to the prosecutor. Smith can’t claim self-defense because Horace-Wright had backed down, she said.
Technology was used to amplify some of the sound on the video. Authorities say Smith taunted Horace-Wright saying: “You don’t even have your cellphone. You can’t even call for help. It sucks, dude.”
Memory lapses on the part of Smith conveniently deal with facts adverse to his case, according to Mason.
“He wants you to believe that he has issues with his memory and that he was traumatized,” she said.
Stapp said there’s no evidence that Horace-Wright’s car was disabled by the gunshot. He added that authorities can’t prove that the fourth gunshot heard some seconds later on the cellphone recording was aimed at Horace-Wright.
