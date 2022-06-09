Two men have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that killed a 21-year-old Fairbanks man in late May.
The suspects were identified as Ryan Robinson, 18, and Kevin Robinson Jr., 21, according to court documents. They were arrested Tuesday by Fairbanks police following an extensive multi-agency investigation.
Both men, who are not related, were charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting, which took place in the early morning hours of May 27 near Mercier Street and 27th Avenue, according to court documents. The victim was identified as Robert Rones.
Fairbanks police identified Ryan and Kevin as suspects after obtaining surveillance footage that reportedly showed two vehicles that were connected to the men follow and block the victim prior to the shooting, according to a news release from police spokesperson Teal Soden.
“Thirteen shots can be heard on the video recording before the 4-Runner and Escape flee the scene,” according to the complaint, filed Tuesday by Detective Andrew Adams.
During questioning, Kevin admitted to police that he had followed and blocked Rones before shooting him, the complaint said. A video found on Kevin’s phone reportedly showed him chasing Rones’ vehicle on the Richardson Highway.
Ryan admitted to police that he had helped block Rones’ vehicle and provided Kevin with the pistol while they were following him, according to the complaint.
Multiple spent .45 caliber casings were discovered at the scene. Officers later found a .45 caliber pistol in Ryan’s vehicle, which he admitted was the pistol used in the murder, according to the complaint.
Investigators believe the shooting was motivated by a 2019 robbery case, in which Kevin and Rones were co-defendants.
“Kevin Robinson admitted he was upset at the victim as a result of a 2019 robbery case in which Kevin had been the victim’s co-defendant,” the complaint said.
Two other people present during the shooting have been interviewed by police and further charges are possible, according to Soden. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Robert Hall at 907-450-6468.