Fairbanks Police Department

Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection with a double homicide in Birchwood Homes after a month-long investigation.

According to a news release from Fairbanks Police Department, Kapri Raymond Saleem Willis, 20, and Joshua Marquez Bell, 20, were arrested on charges of two counts of first-degree murder. Bell was also arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence and solicitation of murder.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com