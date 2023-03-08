Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection with a double homicide in Birchwood Homes after a month-long investigation.
According to a news release from Fairbanks Police Department, Kapri Raymond Saleem Willis, 20, and Joshua Marquez Bell, 20, were arrested on charges of two counts of first-degree murder. Bell was also arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence and solicitation of murder.
Ricardo James Duperior, 28, and Rachel Elizabeth Wright, 18, were shot and killed just before 2:30 a.m. in a Birchwood Homes house on Aug. 7, 2022.
In a recorded conversation between Bell and another person, Bell admitted that he and Willis killed Duperior and Wright, according to the release. Bell told the person about the details leading up to, during and after the shooting.
Detectives located two handguns on Feb. 9 that were used in the slaying, the release stated.
During a recorded phone call on Feb. 27, Bell told a detective portraying himself as a hitman that he wanted Willis to be killed and agreed to pay $10,000 for the murder. Bell said that he wanted the killing to look like a suicide and for the suicide note to say Bell had nothing to do with the murders and Willis set him up.
Both men were remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center.
“Sometimes the public doesn’t always get to see or know the work we are doing behind the scenes, but I assure you that it’s getting done” Chief Ron Dupee said. “This case is a prime example of the tireless effort that our officers and detectives put forth to bring justice to victims and their families. We don’t want to just make arrests, we want to build strong cases, and that’s exactly what our detectives did for the two victims in this case.”
