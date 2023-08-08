The Alaska Mining Hall of Fame is hosting two illustrated lectures on the region's mining history, presented by James Deininger.
The talks start at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 406 Cushman St., next door to McCafferty’s Coffee Shop. There is no charge for admission.
The first video presentation, "Drift Mining on Linda Creek, North of Wiseman" from 2006, follows two generations of the Hall family, who "enjoy a long established, self-sufficient lifestyle without having to constantly tend underground fires or feed a wood-fired boiler to make steam and water for thawing the permafrost."
The second presentation, "Gin Pole Mining Woodchopper Creek in the Tofty Mining District" from 1993, shows how two miners work the frozen auriferous stream gravels buried beneath the flat-lying muskeg of the Woodchopper Creek floodplain.