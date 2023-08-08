Mining Hall of Fame

The Alaska Hall of Fame’s displays include rock samples and photographs of historic pioneers who helped shape the state’s mining industry.

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

The Alaska Mining Hall of Fame is hosting two illustrated lectures on the region's mining history, presented by James Deininger.

The talks start at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 406 Cushman St., next door to McCafferty’s Coffee Shop. There is no charge for admission.